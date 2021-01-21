Neil Harris leaves Cardiff City with immediate effect

Cardiff City have sacked manager Neil Harris.

The 43-year-old and his assistant David Livermore have left the club after Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at home to QPR consigned the Bluebirds to a sixth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Cardiff are currently 15th in the table - 13 points adrift of the play-off places and nine above the relegation zone.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan told the club website: "I'd like to thank Neil and David (Livermore, assistant manager) sincerely for their hard work at Cardiff City.

"Their efforts to propel us towards a fifth-place finish and play-off position last year are recognised and appreciated, although sadly we are in a result-orientated business and our on-field results of late and progress this season has been very poor.

"As such, we have had no choice but to relieve them of their duties in an effort to improve results and league position with a change of manager."

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and QPR

Harris, the former Millwall manager, succeeded Neil Warnock 14 months ago with Cardiff 14th in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 43-year-old oversaw a revival to make the top six, but their hopes of returning to the top flight were dashed by a play-off semi-final defeat to Fulham.

Wales pair Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore were recruited in the summer transfer window and optimism of a promotion challenge in the Welsh capital was high.

Harris was left in no doubt as to what the club's ambitions were when chairman Mehmet Dalman said in October he would be "disappointed" if Cardiff were not in the top six by January.

Cardiff were three points off the play-off places after beating Birmingham in mid-December but the recent run of form has ended Harris' reign.

Harris' departure leaves Tan looking to appoint an eighth manager in his 11 years at Cardiff with a club statement saying a new permanent manager and assistant will be announced in due course.