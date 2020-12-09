Scottish Premiership fixtures: Live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has announced yet more live Scottish Premiership fixtures, including Rangers vs Aberdeen, Celtic vs Hibernian and Hibernian vs Rangers in the New Year.

Sky Sports - the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership - has announced six more live games for the New Year.

Current leaders Rangers continue their bid for a first title since 2011 when they travel to rivals Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports on January 10 at 4.30pm, and Sky Sports will also be showing their trips to Motherwell (January 17 - kick-off 12pm) and Hibernian (January 27 - kick-off 7.45pm).

4:14 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers.

Celtic also face a big January as Neil Lennon looks to turn around his side's fortunes. They host Hibernian at Celtic Park on January 11 at 7.45pm.

Lennon's side's trips to Livingston (January 20 - kick-off 4.30pm) and St Mirren (January 24 - kick-off 8.15pm) are also live on Sky Sports, the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership.

These six games are in addition to Rangers' visit to Dundee United on December 13 (kick-off 12pm), Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen on December 20 (kick-off 12pm) and three more live games for the Christmas period, including two eye-catching contests on Boxing Day.

First up on Boxing Day, Steven Gerrard's unbeaten Rangers side, who lead the Scottish Premiership by 13 points from Celtic, entertain third-placed Hibernian, with that game getting under way at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Celtic - who currently have two games in hand on the league leaders - will then be hoping to close the gap on their city rivals when they take on bottom-of-the-table Hamilton Academical at New Douglas Park at 3pm.

2:10 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone.

And the third Scottish Premiership encounter to be televised over this Christmas period is the crunch Old Firm encounter at Ibrox on January 2 (12.30pm).

This will be their second meeting of the season after Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 at Celtic Park back in October and could go a long way in deciding whether Lennon's team have any chance of closing the gap to Rangers and making history by winning a 10th top-flight title in a row this campaign.

2:48 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Celtic and Rangers.

Newly announced Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun Jan 10: Aberdeen v Rangers, Kick-off 4.30pm

Mon Jan 11: Celtic v Hibernian, Kick-off 7.45pm

Sun Jan 17: Motherwell v Rangers, Kick-off 12 noon

Wed Jan 20: Livingston v Celtic, Kick-off 8.15pm

Sun Jan 24: St Mirren v Celtic, Kick-off 4.30pm

Wed Jan 27: Hibernian v Rangers, Kick-off 7.45pm

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun Dec 13: Dundee Utd vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Sun Dec 20: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen, kick-off 12pm

Sat Dec 26: Rangers v Hibernian, kick-off 12.30pm

Sat Dec 26: Hamilton Academical v Celtic, kick-off 3pm

Sat Jan 2: Rangers v Celtic, kick-off, 12.30pm

