Livingston 2

  • C Brown (15th minute)
  • J Emmanuel-Thomas (60th minute)

Celtic 2

  • M Elyounoussi (28th minute)
  • N Bitton (38th minute)
  • S Brown (sent off 83rd minute)

Livingston 2-2 Celtic: Pressure builds on Neil Lennon as visitors held for third straight draw

Match Report as Celtic were held for a third straight draw in the Scottish Premiership; Neil Lennon's side now without a win in four matches; They are 20 points behind league leaders Rangers with two games in hand; Livingston stay fifth after second draw with Celtic in four days

Wednesday 20 January 2021 22:26, UK

Image: Celtic's Scott Brown was sent off at Livingston

Celtic's difficult season continued as Livingston secured a 2-2 draw against Neil Lennon's side, who had substitute Scott Brown sent off late on at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Fresh from playing out a 0-0 draw against each other last Saturday, Livingston took an early lead against the champions through Ciaron Brown's header (15).

Celtic responded thanks to Mohamed Elyounoussi's stunning finish (28) before Nir Bitton (38) completed the turnaround for the visitors just before half-time.

In the second half, it was Livingston's turn to fight back and they levelled the scores through Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' strike on the hour mark before Brown, who was only on the pitch for five minutes, was shown a straight red card with seven minutes remain.

Livingston pushed for a winner, but Celtic, who have drawn three straight league games for the first time since December 2010, held on for a point as the pressure continues to build on boss Neil Lennon.

The draw leaves Celtic 20 points behind league leaders and Old Firm rivals Rangers with two games in hand. Meanwhile, Livingston, who stay fifth are now unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions ahead of their League Cup semi-final against St Mirren on Sunday.

What's next?

Celtic are back in action next Wednesday when the face Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership; kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Livingston face St Mirren in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday; kick-off 4pm.

