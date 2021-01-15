Steven Gerrard says pre-contract deal for Scott Wright is 'close', Rangers boss ready to offer players to speed up move

Steven Gerrard is ready to offer up one of his Rangers players as a makeweight in order to fast forward Scott Wright's move from Aberdeen.

Gerrard revealed he is close securing a pre-contract agreement that will see the Dons forward move to Ibrox this summer - but the Rangers manager would like to see a deal done sooner.

He is prepared to send a player in the opposite direction if it speeds up the process.

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is also due to make his Pittodrie loan a permanent switch this summer for a £350,000 fee and Gerrard hinted there could be a money-back arrangement agreed if Derek McInnes allows Wright to leave this month.

"The money men will talk and I'm sure in the conversations they will have everything on the table in terms of possibilities to try to get this done in the coming weeks," said Gerrard, speaking ahead of Sunday's match against Motherwell - live on Sky Sports.

"There are different options. There's a possibility of one of our players going the other way.

"There is a possibility of cash up front and I don't know where the Ross McCrorie deal lies in terms of what needs to be done and what doesn't. But I'm sure that's another possibility as well."

Gerrard, who called McInnes earlier this week to inform the Aberdeen boss of his interest in the player, added: "The main thing is to do things right and properly - and that's the reason why I had the conversation with Derek.

"There was already talks above myself and Derek prior to that conversation so it's a case of us respecting the situation where it's at.

"If a deal can be done in the short term, great. If not, we may have to wait for the summer. But we are extremely close in terms of having it done for the summer."

Wright would be a "good fit" for Rangers, according to former Scotland international Andy Walker.

"I like his sharpness, his ability on the ball, his close control," Walker told the Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast.

"I think it's a measure of some really smart business from Rangers, who I must say for so long were a bit of a laughing stock with some of the players they were signing.

"There is a real structure and thought process given now to bringing in players at Rangers. Glen Kamara from Dundee, £50k, what a steal he has been. Joel Aribo, a development free from Charlton, the two of them sit alongside Steven Davis so well, and it's a really comfortable midfield.

"I think Scott Wright will do well with better players around him. You always wonder about someone who has extra demands thrown on him to be much more consistent than he is at Aberdeen.

"But Kamara has shown some players react really well going from a smaller club like Dundee. Aberdeen are obviously a bigger club, with more of a winning mentality, but I think Scott Wright will do well at Rangers."

Gerrard: Premiership season must be completed

Rangers are currently 21 points clear at the top of the Premiership and are on course to win their first league title since the 2010-11 campaign.

However, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has refused to rule out declaring the season null and void if coronavirus restrictions force football to be suspended.

Gerrard believes the season should be completed in full and insists his opinion is not influenced by the current league table.

"I've read through the interview and I think what Neil has done is put every possibility and option on the table," Gerrard told Sky Sports News.

"My opinion on this is exactly the same as it was in March and April. For football's sake and the sake of competition, I think everything has to try and be finished in the right way.

"I'm not saying that now because we're sitting where we are, in terms of the competition this year, because my opinion was the same in March and April.

"That's my hope, that's my opinion and that will never change as long as I'm involved in the game. It would have been my opinion at 18 years old and it will be my opinion at 88.

"Football is played for a reason, and you have to finished competitions. That is my opinion."