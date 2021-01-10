Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aberdeen vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Pittodrie.

Aberdeen 1

  • R Hedges (sent off 26th minute)
  • M Kennedy (67th minute)

Rangers 2

  • A Morelos (32nd minute, 50th minute)

Aberdeen 1-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side move 22 points clear of Celtic

Match report as Rangers beat 10-man Aberdeen to move 22 points clear of Celtic; Ryan Hedges sent off for trip on Alfredo Morelos in penalty area; James Tavernier missed penalty; Morelos' double gave Rangers lead; Matthew Kennedy pulled goal back

Sunday 10 January 2021 16:56, UK

Alfredo Morelos celebrates after scoring to give Rangers a 1-0 lead at Aberdeen
Image: Alfredo Morelos scored twice as Rangers beat Aberdeen to extend their advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership

Rangers moved 22 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 victory over 10-man Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The hosts were down to 10 men midway through the first half when Ryan Hedges, adjudged to have made no attempt to win the ball by referee John Beaten, was shown a straight red card (26) for tripping Alfredo Morelos in the penalty area. James Tavernier missed the resultant penalty, but Rangers were ahead minutes later thanks to Morelos' strike (32).

Rangers extended their advantage after the break as Morelos grabbed his second of the game (50) to reach 50 Scottish Premiership goals, but they were not home and dry as substitute Matthew Kennedy pulled a goal back (67).

It provided a nervy final 20 minutes or so for Steven Gerrard's side, but they held on to strengthen their bid for a first title in 10 years.

More to follow...

Can Celtic respond?

Celtic have the chance to cut the gap back to 19 points when they host Hibernian, live on Sky Sports Football; kick off 7.45pm.

Celtic
Hibernian

Monday 11th January 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

What's next?

Rangers host Motherwell next Sunday (January 17) at Ibrox, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; kick off 12pm.

Motherwell
Rangers

Sunday 17th January 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

Before that, Aberdeen travel to Livingston on Wednesday (kick off 7.45pm) before a trip to Ross County on Saturday (kick off 3pm).

