Celtic player tests positive for coronavirus following Dubai training camp

Celtic have confirmed one player tested positive for coronavirus following the club's winter training camp in Dubai.

The entire Celtic squad was tested upon arrival into Glasgow Airport on Friday and received the results on Sunday, with an unnamed player returning a positive test.

The Scottish champions said in a statement on Sunday: "Celtic today confirmed that one player has recorded a positive test for Covid-19.

"Clearly the player will receive all our care and full support.

"All other members of our squad, management team and backroom squad are negative."

Celtic had already faced criticism over their warm-weather training camp, with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon questioning whether they were complying with social-distancing rules after seeing photographs on social media.

On Saturday, Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy admitted some photos of their Dubai trip might have painted a "bleak picture".

But he insisted the club did everything possible to mitigate risks of catching Covid-19 on their training camp and both the Scottish Government and football authorities were content with the measures they put in place.

Kennedy stressed they travelled on their own flight, stayed in a separate part of their hotel and only ventured outside to go to training.

2:55 Celtic travelled to Dubai after their Old Firm defeat to Rangers on January 2

Celtic organised the trip in November and requested their match with Hibernian be moved to Monday.

The request was approved by the SPFL board despite protests from Hibs.