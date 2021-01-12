Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares outside Ibrox on January 2; a third man arrested and charged in connection with making sectarian comments

Arrests made after fireworks set off at Ibrox after Old Firm match

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares outside Ibrox on January 2.

A 26-year-old and a 22-year-old are in police custody after fireworks and flares were set off outside Ibrox stadium on January 2 following Rangers' win against Celtic.

Police confirmed a third man, aged 24, has also been arrested and charged in connection with making sectarian comments.

They added enquiries are continuing to identify anyone else who may have been involved in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and the misuse of fireworks and flares outside Ibrox stadium on Saturday, 2 January, 2021.

"A 24-year-old man has also been arrested and charged in connection with making sectarian comments. Enquiries are continuing to identify others involved.

"The men are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date. A full report has been forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."

Rangers won the match 1-0 through an own goal by Celtic's Callum McGregor as Steven Gerrard's side extended their lead at the top of the league table.