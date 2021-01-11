Scott Wright: Rangers to make approach for Aberdeen forward

Rangers will make an approach for Aberdeen forward Scott Wright about a move to Ibrox.

Wright is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to agree terms on a new deal at Pittodrie.

Steven Gerrard's side could offer the 23-year-old a pre-contract now but Sky Sports News understands they are looking to do a deal in this window.

Image: Rangers' Ryan Kent and Glen Kamara (right) battle with Aberdeen's Scott Wright

Wright, who has scored two goals in 17 appearances so far this season, recently returned from a six-week layoff after suffering a double hernia.

He started in Rangers' 2-1 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes recently revealed Wright had indicated he was keen to explore options away from the Granite City.

3:39 Highlights from the Scottish Premiership as Aberdeen faced Rangers

McInnes told the Evening Express: "It looks as if Scott is looking at trying something different, maybe looking down south unfortunately. From our point of view, we are really keen for Scott to stay, but he just wants to keep his options open at the minute.

"We have done all we can to try and get Scott to stay. But we are now four months in and are not any further forward. We have not been able to reach an agreement. Scott and his agent have indicated they want to look at options and are not in a position to commit."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.