Scottish Premiership and Championship clubs asked by JRG to review procedures and protocols

The Joint Response Group (JRG) has asked all Scottish Premiership and Championship clubs to conduct a review of all stadium and club operational procedures and protocols.

The request comes days after Celtic manager Neil Lennon criticised some clubs for the size of facilities during certain away games.

Lennon said his team were "cramped in like sardines" at some matches, adding there was no social distancing at the game at Hamilton on Boxing Day while players were "crammed into a little dressing room" at St Johnstone too.

However, both those clubs denied those allegations and added they met all requirements.

Among a lengthy list of information requested, clubs are being asked to send the JRG plans of the home, away and referee's changing rooms for match days.

That includes the dimensions of each room, the position of each changing station, the position and size of screens and dividers, the position of doors and the position of ventilating windows.

Clubs have also been asked to provide the dimensions of other rooms used by players and coaches - including meeting spaces - and for stadiums using showers, clubs need to include the dimensions of the shower room, the position of shower heads, the position of drains and the position of doors and windows.

A JRG spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "A letter was sent to clubs following a request by member clubs at the recent SPFL general meeting."

It is understood the JRG wrote to clubs to ensure the hard work undertaken by them remains in line with current protocols and public health advice.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has written to all 10 Scottish Championship clubs asking if they want their season to continue or if they want the league to be suspended.

All Scottish football below the top two tiers has been suspended along with the Scottish Cup due to increased cases of Covid-19 with Championship clubs contacted on Friday to see if they wish to continue with the 2020-21 campaign.

Hearts currently lead the table as they look to make an immediate return to the Scottish Premiership, with Dunfermline second and Dundee third.