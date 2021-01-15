Scottish Championship clubs asked if they want to continue 2020/21 season

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has written to all 10 Scottish Championship clubs asking if they want their season to continue or if they want the league to be suspended.

All Scottish football below the top two tiers has been suspended along with the Scottish Cup due to increases cases of Covid-19 with Championship clubs contacted on Friday night to see if they wish to continue with the 2020-21 campaign.

Hearts currently lead the table as they look to make an immediate return to the Scottish Premiership, with Dunfermline second and Dundee third.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard - whose side currently top the Scottish Premiership - insists Scottish football must play out this season to a finish after SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster refused to rule out declaring the current term null and void.

Rangers are currently 21 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and are on course to win their first league title since the 2010-11 campaign.

2:02 Stenhousemuir chair Iain McMenemy says the SFA's suspension of the lower leagues was done to appease the Scottish Government after Celtic's ill-fated trip to Dubai

"I've read through the interview and I think what Neil has done is put every possibility and option on the table," Gerrard told Sky Sports News.

"My opinion on this is exactly the same as it was in March and April. For football's sake and the sake of competition, I think everything has to try and be finished in the right way.

"That's my hope, that's my opinion and that will never change as long as I'm involved in the game. It would have been my opinion at 18 years old and it will be my opinion at 88.

"Football is played for a reason, and you have to finish competitions. That is my opinion."