Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says Scottish Premiership season must be completed

Steven Gerrard says the Scottish Premiership season must be "finished in the right way" after SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster refused to rule out declaring the season null and void.

Rangers are currently 21 points clear at the top of the Premiership and are on course to win their first league title since the 2010-11 campaign.

However, Doncaster has declined to rule out declaring the season null and void if coronavirus restrictions force football to be suspended.

0:25 Scotland's national clinical director professor Jason Leitch admits the ongoing situation is in the balance and the Scottish Premiership might not be able to be finished

Gerrard believes the season should be completed in full and insists his opinion is not influenced by the current league table.

"I've read through the interview and I think what Neil has done is put every possibility and option on the table," Gerrard told Sky Sports News.

"My opinion on this is exactly the same as it was in March and April. For football's sake and the sake of competition, I think everything has to try and be finished in the right way.

"I'm not saying that now because we're sitting where we are, in terms of the competition this year, because my opinion was the same in March and April.

"That's my hope, that's my opinion and that will never change as long as I'm involved in the game. It would have been my opinion at 18 years old and it will be my opinion at 88.

"Football is played for a reason, and you have to finish competitions. That is my opinion."

