Scottish Premiership fixtures: More live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports are showing five Scottish Premiership fixtures live throughout November and December

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Wednesday 4 November 2020 15:03, UK

The Scottish Premiership is set to return in August as part of a new deal with Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, including yet more eye-catching contests in November and December...

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun 8 Nov: Motherwell vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 22 Nov: Rangers vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 6 Dec: Ross County vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 13 Dec: Dundee Utd vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Trending

Sun 20 Dec: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm

Also See:

Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast

Fans of Scottish football can now catch up on all the latest news and talking points via our weekly podcast featuring analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker.

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Free Virtual Golf Game