Scottish Premiership fixtures: More live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, including yet more eye-catching contests in November and December...
Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports
Sun 8 Nov: Motherwell vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm
Sun 22 Nov: Rangers vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm
Sun 6 Dec: Ross County vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm
Sun 13 Dec: Dundee Utd vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm
Trending
- Arteta 'fed up' with Saliba situation
- AJ on Wilder's outburst: He admitted the truth
- WADA apologises to Sakho over wrongful drugs ban
- Haye: Whyte and Chisora have unfinished business
- Adams to step up for Saints?
- Klopp: No Firmino-Jota selection headache
- Merson Says: Partey means there's a place for Ozil
- Ings to have knee surgery, could miss six weeks
- Alonso: F1's returning champ on 2021 hopes
- Jose: Why speak about Kane? Talk about Utd or City
Sun 20 Dec: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm
- Find out more about Sky Sports | Latest Sky Sports channel offer
- Scottish Premiership - latest news and features
- Scottish Premiership fixtures | results | table
- Sky Sports reveals Scottish Premiership line-up
Sky Sports Scottish Football podcast
Fans of Scottish football can now catch up on all the latest news and talking points via our weekly podcast featuring analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker.