Scottish Premiership fixtures: More live games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, including yet more eye-catching contests in November and December...

Confirmed Scottish Premiership games live on Sky Sports

Sun 8 Nov: Motherwell vs Celtic, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 22 Nov: Rangers vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 6 Dec: Ross County vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 13 Dec: Dundee Utd vs Rangers, Kick-off 12pm

Sun 20 Dec: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen, Kick-off 12pm

Fans of Scottish football can now catch up on all the latest news and talking points via our weekly podcast featuring analysis from Kris Boyd and Andy Walker.