Borussia Monchengladbach hammer Borussia Dortmund, Kylian Mbappe double in PSG win

Borussia Monchengladbach broke their jinx against neighbours Borussia Dortmund with a 4-2 home win that sent them up to fourth place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Monchengladbach, who prevailed through a Nico Elvedi double and goals by Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram, had lost their 11 previous games against Dortmund.

They now have 31 points from 18 games, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund who had taken a 2-1 lead thanks to Erlind Haaland's first-half double.

Elvedi put the hosts ahead on 11 minutes with a header but Erling Haaland struck back with a fine chip that bounced off the far post in the 22nd minute.

The Norwegian gave Dortmund the lead six minutes later with a strike on the turn.

Image: Erling Haaland scored twice for Dortmund, but could not stop a slip to defeat

It then took Moenchengladbach only four minutes to equalise as Elvedi found the back of the net from point-blank range after Roman Burki parried Lars Stindl's free-kick into his path.

Bensebaini curled a shot past Burki in the 49th minute before Thuram, back from a five-match ban for spitting in an opponent's face, wrapped it up by netting in the 78th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain scored three goals in a four-minute blitz in the second half as they demolished 10-man Montpellier 4-0 to go three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

Image: Kylian Mbappe scored twice in PSG's victory

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for his first goals of the year with Neymar and Mauro Icardi also finding the back of the net after Montpellier keeper Jonas Omlin was sent off early in the opening half.

The win put PSG, who welcomed coach Mauricio Pochettino back on the bench after a week of isolation following a positive COVID-19 test, on 45 points from 21 games. Montpellier are 11th on 28 points.

Elsewhere, Benevento and Torino drew 2-2 in Serie A. In a goal-laden second half, Levante and Real Valladolid also drew by the same scoreline in La Liga.