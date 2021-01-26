Rafa Benitez to wait for perfect club; Former Newcastle boss will not renew Mike Ashley partnership

Rafa Benitez plans to wait for the perfect club before agreeing to his next job in management.

The 60-year-old's preference is to return to the Premier League, after leaving his role as head coach of Chinese side Dalian Professional.

It is understood that Benitez will not take any vacancy that may arise at Celtic as uncertainty continues to surround Neil Lennon's future.

Benitez will also not consider renewing his working partnership with Mike Ashley at Newcastle should the club be looking for a new manager to succeed current boss Steve Bruce.

5:08 Jamie Redknapp believes Newcastle's problems lie deeper than the manager and insists that replacing Steve Bruce, even with Rafa Benitez, will not fix anything as their squad is 'not good enough'.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle boss has been contacted by a number of clubs both in England and abroad in recent weeks - most recently Napoli, who have endured a frustrating campaign under current manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Benitez, who spent two years at Napoli after taking charge in 2013, remains hugely popular in Naples and still enjoys good relations with the club's president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Benitez's family home remains on the Wirral however, and privately the Spaniard has told friends that his next project will be in the Premier League.