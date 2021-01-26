Transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen join race to sign Leicester winger Demarai Gray

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race to sign Leicester winger Demarai Gray, according to Sky in Germany.

Gray has fallen out of favour under manager Brendan Rodgers and looks likely to leave Leicester as his deal at the club expires in the summer.

The Bundesliga club are understood to be interested in the 24-year-old, who was left out of the Leicester squad which came back to beat Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend.

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Southampton in the Premier League

Crystal Palace and Marseille are also believed to be interested in signing Gray.

The former Birmingham player has scored 13 goals in 169 appearances since joining Leicester for £3.5m in January 2016.

Striker Islam Slimani has already sealed a move away from the King Power Stadium, as the 32-year-old joined Lyon on a permanent deal.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.