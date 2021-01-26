Transfer news: Leicester's Demarai Gray agrees terms with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed personal terms with Leicester's Demarai Gray.

Gray has fallen out of favour under manager Brendan Rodgers and looks likely to leave Leicester as his deal at the club expires in the summer.

The Bundesliga club have agreed a deal with the 24-year-old, who was left out of the Leicester squad which came back to beat Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend.

Leverkusen believe Gray could make a similar impact in the Bundesliga as other young English players have done, such as Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, who have starred for Borussia Dortmund since their moves to the German top flight.

Crystal Palace and Marseille are also believed to be interested in signing Gray.

The former Birmingham player has scored 13 goals in 169 appearances since joining Leicester for £3.5m in January 2016. Gray helped the Foxes win the Premier League in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.

Striker Islam Slimani has already sealed a move away from the King Power Stadium, as the 32-year-old joined Lyon on a permanent deal.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

