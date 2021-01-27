Mesut Ozil: Fenerbahce midfielder targeting Champions League after completing 'dream' move

Mesut Ozil is targeting Champions League qualification with Fenerbahce after completing his "dream" move from Arsenal.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Turkish club and trained with his new team-mates on Sunday for the first time since leaving the Emirates.

Fenerbahce are second in the Super Lig - two points behind leaders Besiktas - and remain on track to qualify for next season's Champions League, but just three points separate them from third-placed Galatasaray at the halfway point of the current campaign.

Speaking at a ceremony to officially unveil his signing on Wednesday, Ozil reiterated his happiness at joining Fenerbahce - the club he has supported since childhood - and revealed what he hopes to achieve in Turkey.

"It was a dream for Fenerbahce and it was a dream for me. For both parties, it will be a wonderful connection," he said. "Hopefully, I will contribute to the team on the field with my talents and I hope we have a successful season.

"When I was a child, I remember being with someone who was supporting Besiktas and I was supporting Fenerbahce. I remember this and it will stay the same forever.

"I believe Fenerbahce are contenders to be champions every season and hopefully we'll do it as soon as possible. The dream is to play in the Champions League. I've been used to playing under pressure, and I know there will be pressure here too.

"The objective of all players is to represent your team not only in the national league but also in Europe. Hopefully, we will get to the Champions League and there's a lot of Turkish players that have been raised within the German infrastructure so hopefully this will help.

"I've played with big clubs but Fenerbahce is something else for me. I appreciate the club so much and hopefully, everything will be beautiful."

Koc: I spoke to Wenger before signing Ozil

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc was also at the ceremony and revealed he spoke to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger before starting the process of bringing Ozil to Turkey.

Wenger signed Ozil from Real Madrid in 2013 and witnessed the attacking midfielder score 37 goals and register 71 assists in 196 appearances under his management.

Koc said: "When I first arrived in London to begin negotiations with Mesut, I first spoke with Arsene Wenger. He said, 'you don't need to ask about his talent'. I asked how he was, how his fitness was.

"Arsene was so positive about Mesut and so he spoke with our manager. It was a very fruitful conversation.

"During our conversation, Mesut mentioned his dreams to play for his childhood club, and for this, he said he wouldn't make the financial aspect an issue. It was then that our journey to sign him truly started."

Ozil has also been known for his charity work. He has donated to several key causes over the years and in 2015 revealed his passion for it came from wanting to give children the things he never had growing up.

Koc added: "His personality is just as important as his footballing ability. During his career, he has brought beautiful goals and assists, and also from a humanitarian perspective he has also made a big contribution.

"In social responsibility projects, Mesut has taken such a good stance despite the fame. He's always been very grateful and his stance has touched millions of people.

"As a result, being a good person has turned Mesut into a global brand. His relationship with children and being a role model is very important.

"I wish this picture of him will contribute to a new generation supporting Fenerbahce. There were those he felt this dream was an impossibility but we knew the dream would come true."

