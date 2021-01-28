Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation over a ski trip which could have broken COVID-19 rules - ANSA

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly crossed into a different state for a ski trip to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday this week, which is against Italian COVID-19 regulations; Italian news agency ANSA say police are investigating

Thursday 28 January 2021 13:00, UK

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo could have broken Italian COVID-19 regulations

Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated by police in the city of Aosta over a ski trip which could have broken Italy's COVID-19 regulations, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

ANSA reports local police are looking into his trip to Courmayeur earlier this week with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to celebrate her 27th birthday.

Trips to Val d'Aosta are not permitted under current COVID-19 restrictions in Italy, as the region is in medium-to-high risk orange zone.

Ronaldo says he feels 'sharp' and 'in a good moment' as he insists retirement is not on his mind, even at the age of 35.

One of the few exceptions to the rule is if you have a second home in orange zones.

Ronaldo had been rested from Juventus' Coppa Italia clash with SPAL on Wednesday, which they went on to win 4-0 despite starting a heavily-rotated team. Ronaldo is currently the top goalscorer in Serie A.

