Gareth Southgate to lead FA's field trials into links between dementia and football

Gareth Southgate is leading the FA's support for research studies into links between neurodegenerative disorders among former professional footballers.
The England manager will also take part in one of the FA-backed research studies, as the involvement of former professional footballers is seen as critical to the success of these projects.
Research conducted last year, commissioned by the FA and PFA, found ex-footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of degenerative brain injuries than the general population.
The FA is currently backing two independently-led research studies which are examining former professional footballers for early signs of neurocognitive degeneration.
These include the 'Focus' study by The University of Nottingham, funded by the FA and the PFA and the 'Heading' study by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, funded by the Drake Foundation.
England manager Southgate said: "This is an incredibly important issue in our game and I'm very happy to play my part in supporting this research. Having turned 50 last year, I am now eligible to take part in the 'Heading' study, which could provide crucial and valuable insight to help people who play the game now and in the future.
"I would encourage any former professional footballer who is willing and able to take part in the 'Heading' or the 'Focus' study to do so. Our involvement is absolutely essential if we are to have a greater understanding of this issue; and their support for the studies can be done from their home, either online or over the phone."
The FA's Head of Medicine, Dr Charlotte Cowie, said: "Dementia is a debilitating disease across wider society, and we are doing everything we can to build a greater understanding of what causes the link between neurodegenerative disorders and former professional footballers.
"We have helped to make great strides in our knowledge and insight in this area, however our next step is a crucial one, and it's not one that we can do alone. Simply put, without the support and involvement of former professional footballers who are over the age of 50, it will be almost impossible to take our research and understanding to the next level."
Dementia in former footballers is becoming of increasing concern, with five of England's 1966 World Cup-winning side having, or have had, the disease. Both Nobby Stiles and Jack Charlton died earlier this year.
Stiles family was since told that repeated heading of the ball caused his brain damage, while Jack's brother, the Manchester United great Sir Bobby Charlton, was diagnosed with dementia just last month.