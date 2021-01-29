Tobin Heath: Manchester United forward out for 10-12 weeks with ankle injury

Manchester United forward Tobin Heath could be out for up to three months with an ankle injury sustained in training, says manager Casey Stoney.

The United States World Cup winner has not played for United since scoring two goals in a 6-1 win over Bristol City in the Women's Super League on December 20.

Heath, 32, has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the club since she joined in the summer on a one-year deal, with United level on points with WSL leaders Chelsea.

"We are looking at 10-12 weeks from the injury. She was a big player for us so she is a big loss but as with all injuries I always say it is a window of opportunity for someone else," Stoney said.

"Obviously it is a big loss for us and it's disappointing for her, but she is heavily influential in our environment and we will work to get her back as safe and quick as possible."

The injury also rules Heath out of the United States' defence of the SheBelieves Cup, being held from February 18-24.

Manchester United, who are also without Martha Harris through a rib injury sustained in the 2-0 win against Birmingham City last weekend, visit fifth-placed Everton on Sunday.