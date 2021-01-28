Women's League Cup: Watford's Vicarage Road to host final on March 14

Women's Super League leaders and defending League Cup champions Chelsea take on West Ham in the first semi-final on Wednesday, before Bristol City host Championship leaders Leicester later that day

By PA Sport

Thursday 28 January 2021 11:45, UK

Image: The home of Watford's men's team, Vicarage Road, will host the Women's League Cup final on March 14

This season's Women's League Cup final will take place at Vicarage Road, the Football Association has announced.

The contest at the home of Watford's men's team is scheduled for Sunday, March 14, with the kick-off time still to be confirmed.

The semi-finals are set to take place next Wednesday as holders and Women's Super League leaders Chelsea play West Ham at Kingsmeadow and Bristol City host Championship table-toppers Leicester.

Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of the women's professional game, said: "We are delighted to confirm Vicarage Road as the host of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final.

"Watford are a club known for being at the heart of their community and we are really looking forward to working with their staff to put on a memorable match.

"The final is one of the showpiece fixtures in the women's football calendar and we hope fans across the country will tune in and help us mark the occasion."

Watford chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury added: "We're sure our well-appointed ground and award-winning playing surface will help add the finishing touches to a prestigious occasion and we look forward to welcoming the finalists to Vicarage Road Stadium.

"We've made no secret of our ambitions for our women's team, so it'll be great for us to host a standard of match which, over time, we hope we might be able to compete in ourselves."

