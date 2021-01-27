Transfer news: Alisha Lehmann joins Everton Women on loan from West Ham

Everton Women have signed forward Alisha Lehmann on loan from West Ham until the end of the season.

Lehmann is Everton's second signing of the January transfer window, following England international Jill Scott's arrival on loan from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old joined West Ham from Swiss team BSC YB Frauen in the summer of 2018.

She played a key role in the Hammers' run to the Women's FA Cup final in 2018/19 and was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Season award in her maiden Women's Super League campaign.

Lehmann is looking forward to the new challenge and is hoping Everton boss Willie Kirk can help take her game to the next level.

"It feels amazing to be here," Lehmann told evertontv. "Everton is a big club, and they have done so well this season. I'm so excited to play, to score goals and win with Everton.

Image: Lehmann will be playing alongside Jill Scott at Everton

"For me, it was my first choice to come here, and I am so happy it has happened. I'm really excited to meet everyone, to be with the squad. I want to score goals and bring my strengths to the team.

"The manager also wants me to use my pace, to make runs, not just for me but also for my team-mates.

"I hope Willie can bring me to the next level. I think I have potential, and I can work on a lot of things."

Lehmann's signing further bolsters an Everton squad which reached November's FA Cup final and is currently fifth in the WSL standings.

"I've watched their games and I know how well Everton have played this season," Lehmann added.

"And we signed Jill Scott just a week ago, she is a really big player. There are big players here and that makes me even more excited because I can learn from them, and they can teach me.

"Hopefully I can bring something extra to the team and keep improving."

Everton manager Kirk is thrilled to welcome the Switzerland international to his squad and believes she will further bolster his attacking options.

"I'm delighted to welcome Alisha to Everton," he said. "She is a very exciting talent. She'll add variation in our attack. She will bring directness, pace, purpose and intent to the team.

"She will create chances, score goals and gives us another very strong option in the forward positions."