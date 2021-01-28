Chloe Kelly: Man City forward 'excited' to be competing with world's best in WSL

Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly says it is an "exciting time" to compete in the Women's Super League, with clubs now able to attract the best players in the world.

City signed Kelly in the summer, and followed it up by announcing that she would be joined by Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Sam Mewis, and Rose Lavelle in the same window.

The ambition shown by City in the summer window impressed Kelly and the club have continued in the same vein in January by adding another World Cup-winner, Abby Dahlkemper, to their ranks.

Kelly, speaking to Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui ahead of Thursday's WSL transfer deadline, says the business being done at City and around the league is a clear sign of the development of the women's game in England.

Image: Lucy Bronze was named The Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year for 2020

"It's really exciting for the women's game to have so much excitement around transfer deadline day, and it just shows how far the game has come," Kelly told Sky Sports News.

Asked about the club's business since the summer, she added: "It's unbelievable, and it just shows how ambitious the club is.

"We want to win trophies and attracting players like Lucy, Sam, Alex, Rose and now Abby is huge, and it just shows how much the league is growing over here, and we are really excited about who can come to this league.

"It's an exciting time for all the players in this league to show what we are capable of, playing against the best and playing with the best.

"It is great for me coming into this environment, it's really competitive, and I've really enjoyed every minute since I've been here."

Dahlkemper, the latest USA international to join City, has made a big impression on Kelly in her first few weeks at the club.

Image: Abby Dahlkemper became a Manchester City player earlier this month

"Abby has been an unbelievable signing for us," added Kelly.

"She's absolutely quality and having seen her play it's great to welcome her to the team. She's fitted in nicely to the group and just like Sam and Rose, her professionalism and her work-rate are second to none.

"It just shows how ambitious the club is to sign a player like Abby Dahlkemper. For me, the opportunity to learn from these players is huge. She's settled in nicely, and it's nice to have such a great team-mate in Abby."