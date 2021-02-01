Newcastle transfer news: Arsenal's Joe Willock agrees to join on loan for rest of the season

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has agreed to join Newcastle on loan for the remainder of the season.

Willock, 21, has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, including seven in the Premier League - his last start coming in a 2-1 home defeat against Wolves on November 29.

The emergence of Emile Smith Rowe has reduced Willock's opportunities of regular game time under Mikel Arteta, while Arsenal also signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan last month.

Willock has represented England at U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels and will provide competition in forward positions at St James' Park for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

He signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal - a club he has been associated with since he was four years old - in September 2019.

