Newcastle vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.

Team news

Newcastle will be without Jamaal Lascelles for "a good few weeks" according to Steve Bruce after he suffered a hamstring problem in the win over Everton. Ciaran Clark is likely to replace the Newcastle skipper.

Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench for the third game running at Goodison Park and Bruce feels he is now ready to be unleashed from the start.

Roy Hodgson says new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is available to make his debut against Newcastle United for Crystal Palace having been an unused substitute at the weekend.

Hodgson will continue to monitor James Tomkins, who missed out West Ham and Wolves, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho will also be assessed. However, James McCarthy and James McArthur are both out injured.

How to follow

Jones Knows' prediction

The likely starting berth handed to Allan Saint-Maximin is a big cause for optimism too for those looking to back Newcastle here. Steve Bruce said: "He's had three substitute appearances and we think he could be ready to start."

He's coming back into what should be a confident team too after they completely ran all over Everton with an out of the blue performance. They pressed in midfield, weren't afraid to pass forward at pace and looked generally well organised at the back. A warning though, consistency hasn't been Newcastle's strongest point over the years, so it's a dangerous game expecting them to back it up.

However, Palace will do well to contain both Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin, whose pace should trouble the back four more than Wolves managed at the weekend. Home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

