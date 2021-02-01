Newcastle vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Newcastle vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 8.15pm.
Team news
Newcastle will be without Jamaal Lascelles for "a good few weeks" according to Steve Bruce after he suffered a hamstring problem in the win over Everton. Ciaran Clark is likely to replace the Newcastle skipper.
Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench for the third game running at Goodison Park and Bruce feels he is now ready to be unleashed from the start.
Roy Hodgson says new signing Jean-Philippe Mateta is available to make his debut against Newcastle United for Crystal Palace having been an unused substitute at the weekend.
Hodgson will continue to monitor James Tomkins, who missed out West Ham and Wolves, while Jeffrey Schlupp and Mamadou Sakho will also be assessed. However, James McCarthy and James McArthur are both out injured.
Jones Knows' prediction
The likely starting berth handed to Allan Saint-Maximin is a big cause for optimism too for those looking to back Newcastle here. Steve Bruce said: "He's had three substitute appearances and we think he could be ready to start."
He's coming back into what should be a confident team too after they completely ran all over Everton with an out of the blue performance. They pressed in midfield, weren't afraid to pass forward at pace and looked generally well organised at the back. A warning though, consistency hasn't been Newcastle's strongest point over the years, so it's a dangerous game expecting them to back it up.
However, Palace will do well to contain both Callum Wilson and Saint-Maximin, whose pace should trouble the back four more than Wolves managed at the weekend. Home win.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Newcastle are looking to complete their first league double over Crystal Palace since the 2013-14 campaign, following their 2-0 win at Selhurst Park earlier this season.
- Crystal Palace have lost three of their last four Premier League away games against Newcastle, winning the other in April 2019. All four of these games have finished in a 1-0 scoreline.
- No side has kept fewer clean sheets at home than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (1), with that shutout coming against reigning champions Liverpool in December in a 0-0 draw.
- Crystal Palace have failed to score in 10 of their last 14 Premier League away games (W3 D2 L9).
- Newcastle United have only started a calendar year with defeats in each of their opening three home league matches once previously, doing so in 2014 in the Premier League.
- Crystal Palace have kept three clean sheets in their last five Premier League matches, having kept just one in their previous 24 games in the competition.
- Newcastle were beaten 2-1 in the Premier League last Tuesday against Leeds United and haven't lost in the top-flight in consecutive weeks on a Tuesday since March 1975, losing to Arsenal and Liverpool.
- All 10 of Callum Wilson's Premier League goals for Newcastle this season have been scored in the second half - he is only the third player to score his first 10 goals in a season in the second half, after Matt Le Tissier in 1994/95 and Ashley Barnes in 2018/19, while he is the first player to score his first 10 goals for a club all in the second half.
- Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has scored 10 goals in his 19 Premier League appearances for the club, reaching that tally in the 2-0 win over Everton. Wilson is the fastest English player - in terms of games - to reach double figures for Premier League goals for the Magpies since Alan Shearer in 1996 (10 in first 14).
- Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has assisted in each of his last two Premier League appearances, registering as many assists in those two games as in his previous 54 matches (2). However, Ayew hasn't scored or assisted in any of his last 12 away games in the competition.