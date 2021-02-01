Transfer news: Watford sign sons of Dennis Bergkamp and Mauricio Pochettino

Watford have signed the sons of Dennis Bergkamp and Mauricio Pochettino.

The championship club announced the arrival of Mitchel Bergkamp, son of Arsenal great Dennis, on an initial six-month contract on Monday.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been a free agent since leaving second-tier Dutch outfit Almere City last summer, followed the footsteps of his father by moving to England earlier this year.

Mitchel's father Dennis won seven major trophies during his 11-year spell with Arsenal, including the "Invincibles" Premier League campaign of 2003-04.

Bergkamp described himself as "an attacking midfielder, a No 10" who "likes to keep possession, create chances and score goals", according to Watford's website, but admits being likened to his father was a struggle in his youth.

"When I was younger it was difficult (to be compared all the time) but I've adapted to it now," Mitchel told watfordfc.com.

"It's just my name, and I'm my own player, and hopefully I can leave my own legacy.

"He has been amazing to me and for me. He's my No 1 fan and has always been there for me. It's a privilege to have him as my dad and to work with him on my game."

Image: Maurizio Pochettino has left Tottenham in search of first-team football

Bergkamp's signing came a day after Maurizio Pochettino - son of the former Tottenham boss and current Paris Saint-Germain head coach - joined Watford with Spurs agreeing to sanction a free transfer for the winger.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Hornets as he searches for first-team minutes.

Pochettino will initially join up with Watford's U23s, but head coach Xisco Munoz will be keeping a close eye on his progress.