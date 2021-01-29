Transfer Deadline Day: What every Premier League needs to do before January 2021 window closes

1:04 Mikel Arteta says new signing Martin Odegaard needs to be given time to settle at Arsenal following his loan move from Real Madrid

January ins:

Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid, loan

Mat Ryan - Brighton, loan

Omar Rekik - Hertha Berlin, £0.9m

January outs:

Mesut Ozil - Fenerbahce, free

Sokratis Papastathopoulos - Olympiakos, free

Matt Macey - Hibernian, free

Sead Kolasinac - Schalke, loan

William Saliba - Nice, loan

Arsenal have been one of the Premier League's busier sides this month, the undoubted highlight of their window being the loan signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norwegian international, 22, boasts considerable pedigree despite being overlooked by Zinedine Zidane this season and will provide Mikel Arteta with another high-class option in attack for the remaining months of the campaign.

His arrival coincides with the departure of a playmaker at the opposite end of his career in Mesut Ozil, who followed Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac through the exit door as Arteta continued to overhaul his squad.

Arsenal also signed goalkeeper Mat Ryan to provide competition for Bernd Leno and there have been reports that they are on the lookout for a back-up left-back to cover for Kieran Tierney, but any major incomings are likely to wait until the summer.

Arteta's squad is still on the large side, with Shkodran Mustafi and Reiss Nelson among the out-of-favour players who could be allowed to depart before the deadline, but it appears most of the club's business for the window has already been done.

Nick Wright

Image: Morgan Sanson has joined Villa from Marseille

January ins:

Morgan Sanson - Marseille, £14m

January outs:

Lovre Kalinic - Hajduk Split, loan

Tyreik Wright - Walsall, loan

Conor Hourihane - Swansea, loan

Villa's work is more or less done. The opportunity to sign midfielder Morgan Sanson - a good price at £14m - was unusual for January, but Marseille's need for cash due to the ongoing TV right crisis in France helped that one along. In Sanson, Villa have a dynamic midfielder, replacing Conor Hourihane (on loan to Swansea) in the squad.

Wesley is back in light training following his ACL tear last January, but Villa will go easy with the Brazilian. Some Villa fans had hoped the club would sign a striker to ease the load on Ollie Watkins, who can also play on the wing, but opportunities haven't materialised as yet.

Free agent Alex Teixeira has been linked, but it's more likely Villa will resist offers for Keinan Davis to leave on loan and keep the 22-year-old as back-up for Watkins. Reading's France under-18 international winger Michael Olise has been linked, but that's more likely to ramp up in the summer.

In terms of outgoings, Club Brugge have become the latest side to show an interest in Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace, according to reports in Belgium. The 18-year-old in fine form for Villa's Under-23s, sees his contract run out in the summer.

Villa are also keen to help midfielder Henri Lansbury find a new club before Monday's deadline, with his contract up in the summer.

Frederic Guilbert's move to Cardiff fell through, and he will no doubt favour a move back to France, but that might be another one for the summer.

Gerard Brand

January ins:

Percy Tau - Anderlecht, end of loan

Evan Ferguson - Bohemians, undisclosed

January outs:

Warren O'Hora - MK Dons, undisclosed

Jayson Molumby - Preston, loan

Viktor Gyokeres - Coventry, loan

Bernardo - Red Bull Salzburg, loan

Mat Ryan - Arsenal, loan

Fending off interest of key members of their squad rather than focusing on strengthening will have been the priority for Brighton during January. Yves Bissouma is rumoured to be wanted by a host of Europe's top sides, including Spanish champions Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. However, Potter says Brighton have not received any approaches for their all-action midfielder and has questioned the reliability of media reports linking the midfielder with other clubs. At this stage, he looks set to stay with the summer a more likely window of opportunity for potential suitors.

It's no surprise to see Brighton owner Tony Bloom keep his cheque book firmly in his pocket having announced losses of £67.2m in their latest financial accounts. Potter seems happier coaching and developing current players than getting too involved in the transfer market and as long as Brighton stay clear of the drop, that will surely be an acceptable season for the hierarchy.

Lewis Jones

January ins:

-

January outs:

Bobby Thomas - Barrow, loan

Sean Dyche's hopes of doing January business may run right until the final minutes on Deadline Day.

With the takeover completed by American investment firm ALK Capital, new Burnley owner Alan Pace insists he remains committed to strengthening the first-team squad.

Dyche himself, who spent less than £1m in the last window, has so far played down the likelihood of a deal or two being struck but Jonjoe Kenny and Josh King are reportedly on Burnley's radar. However, like many clubs, Burnley may wait until the summer to do their business especially with their recent form picking up significantly in the Premier League.

Moving forward, a quick right winger is on the wishlist and a centre-back would be required if James Tarkowski were to depart.

Numerous clubs, including West Ham and Leicester, have tried and failed to entice Tarkowski from Turf Moor, but interest has cooled during January.

Lewis Jones

0:47 Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea 'will not hesitate' if the right player presents itself during the rest of the winter transfer window but believes the current squad deserve to be trusted

January ins:

-

January outs:

Danny Drinkwater - Kasimpasa, loan

Charlie Brown - MK Dons, undisclosed

Lucas Piazon - Braga, undisclosed

Fikayo Tomori - AC Milan, loan

It may be all change at Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel replaces Frank Lampard, but it would be a surprise to see any new arrivals at Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline.

The club spent more than £200m on new players last summer in a bid to close the gap to the top of the Premier League, and it will be Tuchel's job to get Kai Havertz and Timo Werner firing.

The managerial change could affect some of the players at the club. For instance, some of the players who have not featured as much, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso, could now feel like they have got another chance.

Fikayo Tomori, Danny Drinkwater, Lucas Piazon are some of the names that have already left the club this month, and it could be a case of more players heading for the exit door rather than players arriving in west London.

Oliver Yew

Image: Will Christian Benteke leave Selhurst Park ?

January ins:

Jean-Philippe Mateta - Mainz, loan

January outs:

Max Meyer - Left by mutual consent

Nya Kirby - Tranmere, loan

Crystal Palace are one of the clubs to have actually done a bit of business this window. A lack of goals has long been a sticking point for the south Londoners, and they will be hoping Jean-Philippe Mateta on loan from Mainz can provide a more regular outlet up front.

It could lead to the departure of Christian Benteke, although he is expected to stay despite interest from West Brom, with midfield Max Meyer already leaving by mutual consent. In terms of potential incomings, Crystal Palace have been linked with Demarai Gray, although it looks like the winger will move elsewhere.

Heading into the window - as with many - Crystal Palace's biggest task was keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha. Barring a left-field Deadline Day deal, it's unlikely he will leave now with few concrete links being made in January, which will be good news for the remainder of the season.

Their focus now must be on extending the contracts of many key players, as well as Roy Hodgson. Gary Cahill, Andros Townsend and Patrick van Aanholt are among the 13 players who can leave for free in the summer and should take priority over the next few months.

Charlotte Marsh

Image: Bernard has been linked with a move away from Everton in this window

January ins:

-

January outs:

Matthew Pennington - Shrewsbury, loan

Jarrad Branthwaite - Blackburn, loan

Ellis Simms - Blackpool, loan

Yannick Bolasie - Middlesbrough, loan

Everton held their Annual General Meeting midway through this month, in which director of football Marcel Brands revealed that the club are not in the market for any new signings during the January transfer window, but they will remain vigilant should any opportunities arise.

Brands' legacy has been to shop smart, with most of his dealings coming in the summer months. There has been too much wasted by being tempted into panic buys under his predecessors. Oumar Niasse (£13.5m), Cenk Tosun (£27m) and Theo Walcott (£20m) have proven to be poor signings made between 2016 and 2018.

Everton have made one signing from their last two January transfer windows: Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee. Conversely, during the summer 2020 window the Toffees spent a little bit more than £60m and saw 15 players leave, for a total of £6.5m. Lessons are being learned.

Everton have brought the average age of the squad down significantly over the past two-and-a-half-years under Brands and, working with Carlo Ancelotti, a more targeted approach is starting to pay dividends.

January has always been about shifting those who are surplus to requirements at Goodison. Yannick Bolasie has completed a loan switch to Middlesbrough which effectively brings his four-and-a-half-year stay on Merseyside to an end, with his contract up in the summer.

Tosun is likely to depart in the coming days, with Besiktas and CSKA Moscow both linked, while a loan for Anthony Gordon could materialise should Bernard remain at the club amid interest from abroad.

Bournemouth are among a clutch of Championship teams chasing Gordon on loan. Blackburn and Preston are also keen to take the 19-year-old winger - one of the most promising youngsters in the Toffees' academy. Norwich and Brentford inquired earlier in the window but Gordon is not assured to be let out of Goodison.

Bernard has been the subject of interest from Dubai-based side Al Nasr but Everton are yet to receive a formal offer for him. There remains no concrete offers for midfielder Muhamed Besic, who is not in the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

Tosun has been absent from Everton's matchday squad for the past two games, suggesting that talks may be advancing, and his potential sale would heighten the need for cover in this department for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But the club have distanced themselves from reports linking them to the young Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee, who is also wanted by Parma.

Ben Grounds

0:40 Fulham boss Scott Parker says need to improve in the forward area due to their current lack of striking options.

January ins:

-

January outs:

Stefan Johansen - QPR, loan

Matt O'Riley - MK Dons, undisclosed

Fulham have been crying out for more firepower in front of goal - Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro and Aboubakar Kamara have just six goals between them this season in the Premier League - but it's more likely Scott Parker will have to cope without an arrival in that department.

Over the past few weeks, Spezia striker M'Bala Nzola has been linked to several English sides, including Fulham, but that is unlikely to materialise, with Parker saying last week that signings will be difficult before the February 1 deadline.

Their concerning lack of depth was evident in the 3-0 defeat by Burnley in the FA Cup last weekend, and the only likely movement is set to be out of the club.

Midfielder Jean-Michael Seri may follow Stefan Johansen (on loan at QPR) in finding a new club - he's been talking to European sides Bordeaux, Nice and Galatasaray, with Bordeaux in pole position.

Gerard Brand

Image: Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has admirers

January ins:

-

January outs:

Filip Benkovic - OH Leuven, loan

Admiral Muskwe - Wycombe, loan

Matty James - Coventry, loan

Daniel Iversen - Preston, loan

Islam Slimani - Lyon, free

Darnell Fisher - AFC Wimbledon, loan

Brendan Rodgers has maintained through January that there are likely to be more outgoings than incomings at Leicester. He's stuck to his word too, with five players going out on loan and Islam Slimani joining Lyon on a free with no one yet coming in.

The departures will also be the most likely focus as we head towards Deadline Day. Demarai Gray, who is out of contract in the summer, will be wanting more game time and looks set for a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Midfielder Hamza Choudhury has also been linked with Newcastle, West Brom and Sheffield United, having only made three Premier League appearances so far this season. Rodgers has also indicated that Leicester would prefer a permanent move rather than a loan.

Thoughts will now be shifting to how they can improve in the summer with extended progress in the Europa League and FA Cup a good test of Leicester's squad depth. Reinforcements in defence would be prudent and another attacking midfield option likely on the shopping list.

Charlotte Marsh

January ins:

-

January outs:

Jordan Stevens - Bradford, loan

Ryan Edmondson - Northampton, loan

Robbie Gotts - Salford, loan

Leeds have enjoyed their return to the Premier League. The Yorkshire club have stuck to the same principles which saw them end their 16-year wait for top-flight football, and the half-term report makes encouraging reading: mid-table and comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Though Tuesday's 2-1 win over Newcastle for Marcelo Bielsa's side ended a run of three successive losses, defeats to Tottenham, Brighton and, most gallingly, the 3-0 reverse in the FA Cup at Crawley hinted at a need for greater depth to the squad.

But Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton said: "Leeds are not expected to make any signings in this window. Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has confirmed they are focused on the summer window and unless a long-term target unexpectedly becomes available then we're not expecting any business."

Leeds have looked vulnerable from set-pieces, and there are concerns at centre-back. Robin Koch will be out for a further two months with a knee injury while Diego Llorente has aggravated a groin problem.

Bielsa conceded that Llorente's "state of mind worries me because of the succession of injures", and the manner in which Newcastle created chances from dead-ball situations lends itself to a late market move to temporarily plug the gap in this department. When asked about his side's struggles to defend set-pieces, the Argentine said: "There wasn't an improvement on this. [Newcastle] didn't score doesn't mean that we are defending them better."

So far, the newly-promoted club has allowed three players to seek valuable first-team experience by going out on loan, but Bielsa looks set to focus his efforts on getting the maximum out of the players already at his disposal.

Ben Grounds

0:27 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he will have input on potential transfer targets but that he is ultimately not the one who will 'spend the money'

January ins:

-

January outs:

Liam Millar - Charlton, loan

Adam Lewis - Plymouth, loan

Much of the talk this January has focused on whether Liverpool will enter the market for a centre-back to help ease their defensive crisis following the loss of both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries earlier this season.

The champions' defensive record actually stands up in comparison to their rivals' - the team have let in 23 goals so far this campaign - but further setbacks to Fabinho and Joel Matip may now force Jurgen Klopp's hand.

"You can imagine that we think about everything," said the Liverpool manager after discovering Matip had damaged ankle ligaments against Tottenham and may now miss the rest of the season.

"We think about it the whole time. It's about doing the right thing. I'm not picky, but we need to find the right player.

"If you have a centre-half available at a reasonable price and the quality we need, then you can send me a message and I will go for it. We cannot just bring a body in."

However, despite this crisis at the back, the more likely scenario is that the club do have a specific central defender in mind, but that player is unavailable in January, with Liverpool preferring to instead wait till the summer to land their number one target.

Richard Morgan

0:16 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted earlier in January he was unsure whether defender Eric Garcia would leave the club to join Barcelona

January ins:

-

January outs:

Morgan Rogers - Lincoln, loan

Nathanael Ogbeta - Shrewsbury, undisclosed

Thomas Scott - Port Vale, undisclosed

It's likely to be a quiet few days at the Etihad Stadium, with no major incomings expected at Manchester City.

There has been plenty of talk about City needing to reinforce their squad with a new striker because of Sergio Aguero's injury problems this season, but when asked earlier this month if the club were considering bringing in striking reinforcements during the current transfer window, Pep Guardiola said emphatically: "No."

One player who does look set to leave the club is Eric Garcia after Guardiola said he was "pretty sure" of the defender's exit. The 20-year-old centre-back - capped four times by Spain - who came through Barcelona's academy before joining City in 2017, is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and is entitled to speak with other clubs, with Barca are still keen on taking him back to the Nou Camp.

The Spanish side saw a bid of £15.4m (plus add-ons) rejected on Deadline Day during the last transfer window, with City wanting a fee closer to £20m. Guardiola previously said he was unsure whether Garcia would still be a City player by the end of January, but speaking after the FA Cup win over Cheltenham - asked specifically about Barca's interest in his player - he said: "I'm pretty sure he's going to leave, yeah. If it happens in this window [or in the summer], it will depend on the clubs [Manchester City and Barcelona]."

It's certainly one to keep an eye on over the coming days.

Oliver Yew

0:25 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect any new arrivals at Manchester United before the end of the transfer window

January ins:

Amad Diallo - Atalanta, £37.2m

Dylan Levitt - Charlton, end of loan

January outs:

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Bayer Leverkusen, £1.8m

Ethan Laird - MK Dons, loan

Odion Ighalo - Shanghai Shenhua, end of loan

Manchester United's unexpected emergence as title challenges has overshadowed talk of potential incomings at Old Trafford to some extent, but the reality check of Wednesday's defeat to Sheffield United may increase the clamour for signings before Deadline Day.

Whether that will be enough to force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer into a change of strategy, however, looks unlikely. The United boss has made it clear time and again he feels his squad is strong enough to cope with the rigours of challenging in the three competitions they remain in, and has labelled the possibility of making signings "unlikely".

United still look short in right midfield but the rubberstamping of Amad Diallo's arrival from Torino offers hope this area will be addressed in the coming months without the need to dip into the market again.

As a result, activity surrounding United before Monday's deadline looks likely to concern departures rather than arrivals. Odion Ighalo's loan at Old Trafford has officially come to an end, while Jesse Lingard is set to join West Ham, but the futures of Brandon Williams and Marcos Rojo remain up in the air amid talk of potential loan exits.

Jack Wilkinson

January ins:

-

January outs:

Rolando Aarons - Huddersfield, undisclosed

Steve Bruce continues to sound a defiantly optimistic tone in his press conferences despite Newcastle's struggles on the pitch and there is unlikely to be a large number of incomings before the window closes. However, Newcastle may be boosted by a loan deal or two.

A dynamic midfielder is one priority, with energy and legs in the centre of the park an area where Bruce feels his squad is short. Bruce has revealed his admiration for Leicester's Hamza Choudhury.

Jamal Lewis was one of several permanent deals in the summer, but it is believed Newcastle would also like to add competition in that left back/left wing-back area, with Manchester United's Brandon Williams a reported target, although Southampton also appear to be in the hunt for him.

Finally, centre-back cover could be another area Newcastle look to address, after captain Jamaal Lascelles long period out of the side with COVID left them stretched in that department. He's back now but depth in defence is needed.

Peter Smith

0:24 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Jack O'Connell's recovery from knee surgery won't be 'straightforward', after the defender suffered a setback

January ins:

-

January outs:

Rhys Norrington-Davies - Stoke, loan

George Broadbent - Beerschot, loan

David Parkhouse - Derry City, free transfer

Stephen Mallon - Bohemians, free transfer

Chris Wilder, desperate to reinforce and galvanise an injury-depleted squad, presented his wishlist to club chiefs in December but cold realism has reigned in the boardroom with the Blades still adrift at the bottom.

Will that remarkable win at Old Trafford prompt a late rethink? The argument for prudence, especially amid a pandemic, seems compelling but inactivity, when neither the man in the dugout nor a stretched set of players have given up on the season, represents a risk of its own.

Wilder wanted a replacement for Jack O'Connell, whose absence on the left of defence has been so keenly felt, but after chopping and changing to try and find a solution, is likely to continue leaning on Ethan Ampadu, the Chelsea loanee growing into the Blades' specialist role.

Adding a creative spark from midfield was also a priority but wages - as they were in the close season, despite the manager's efforts to add players proven as well as with potential - have been prohibitive. So too, the club's predicament.

John Lundstram is out of contract in the summer after neglecting to sign a new deal but do not expect a January exit; the Blades are simply too short on bodies right now and he remains a key cog in a midfield that is slowly starting to purr again.

Kate Burlaga

January ins:

-

January outs:

Tyreke Johnson - Gillingham, undisclosed

Callum Slattery - Gillingham, loan

Ralph Hasenhuttl promised Southampton would sign new players in January, but as yet, there have only been outgoings from St Mary's, despite reported interest in a number of defenders.

It is at the back where the Saints most need to strengthen, especially in the full-back area.

"It is absolutely clear that we must do something with the full-back positions," said the Southampton boss last month. "This is definitely a position we're looking at for the moment and we will do something.

"We have enough quality to score, we score nearly always, but the defence is definitely something we must improve and do something in the transfer market."

Sky Sports News understands Southampton are interested in Genk right-back Joakim Maehle and RB Salzburg centre-back Marin Pongracic, while they also remain in the chase for Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams before Monday's transfer deadline.

Richard Morgan

1:22 Paul Gilmour takes a 360 degree look at Dele Alli's future. Will the midfielder stay at Tottenham amid reports linking him to Paris Saint Germain?

January ins:

Kazaiah Sterling - Southend, end of loan

January outs:

Harvey White - Portsmouth, loan

Jubril Okedina - Cambridge, loan

Jack Clarke - Stoke, loan

Anthony Georgiou - AEL Limassol, undisclosed

Brandon Austin - Orlando City, loan

Shilow Tracey - Cambridge, loan

Will he, or won't he? A resolution to Dele Alli's ongoing situation looks set to dominate the closing stages of Tottenham's January transfer window.

Can Paris Saint-Germain convince Spurs into sanctioning the England international's loan, setting up a fairy-tale reunion with Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital? Or is there, however unlikely it looks at this stage, a route back into the first-team picture under Jose Mourinho?

If Alli does leave Spurs could seek to fill the gap in their squad, though such an approach could be hampered by time constraints if a deal goes through close to Monday's deadline.

With Spurs insisting Alli is going nowhere, it looks as though the focus will be on other outgoings, with a resolution to Danny Rose's situation top of the agenda. It's clear Rose does not form part of Mourinho's plans, and finding another club for the left-back would appear to suit both parties.

Jack Wilkinson

Image: Mbaye Diagne has passed his West Brom medical ahead of a loan move, and boasts a strong scoring record in Turkey

January ins:

Robert Snodgrass - West Ham, undisclosed

Andy Lonergan - Unattached, free

January outs:

Owen Windsor - Newport County, loan

Charlie Austin - QPR, loan

Jonathan Bond - LA Galaxy, undisclosed

Filip Krovinovic - Benfica, end of loan

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce may yet get everything he wants in the January transfer window, a luxury not afforded to his predecessor Slaven Bilic in the summer.

The arrival of old head Robert Snodgrass, a player with Premier League pedigree joining a dressing room without a great deal, could prove as much of an influence off the pitch as on it. With Mbaye Diagne set to walk through the door to provide some much-needed additional firepower, a defensive midfielder is the new boss' final target.

Staying in the Premier League looks a tall order given Allardyce has registered one win from seven games so far, and sits seven points from safety. The loan-with-an-option move for Diagne shows exactly unsure how the club and the player are about where the Baggies' future lies, although his record of 51 goals in 63 games for Galatasaray makes him quite a coup even on a temporary basis.

If they are going to pull off a miracle you can see why strengthening in midfield, where they have so far failed to protect an often five-man defence which has still managed to ship almost 50 goals in 20 games, is necessary. Reinforcements could still arrive in the form of Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu, who is reportedly close to agreeing a loan move until the end of the season.

Ron Walker

Image: West Ham have completed the signing of Said Benrahma to allow them room to bring in Jesse Lingard on loan

January ins:

Said Benrahma - Brentford, £20m

January outs:

Sebastian Haller - Ajax, undisclosed

Robert Snodgrass - West Brom, undisclosed

Owen Windsor - Newport, loan

Dan Kemp - Leyton Orient, undisclosed

Under the David Gold and David Sullivan regime there has rarely been a more harmonised time around West Ham than there is right now. David Moyes has finally got the Hammers on an even keel.

Fifth in the Premier League and with a talented squad at Moyes' disposal, tying up Said Benrahma was always on the cards at some point, but will prove a major aid to their season if Jesse Lingard follows him into the club thanks to the extra domestic loan that frees up.

Moyes is on the lookout for a striker before the window closes, with Sebastien Haller now departed for Ajax and Michail Antonio's fitness always a minor concern. The club are in talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-Chan, but the South Korea striker's goal return does not make for particularly exciting reading.

The manager will have final say on whether he joins the club, but with between £20-30m made available to him to strengthen his squad if required, and the state of the market with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there may yet be better options elsewhere.

Ron Walker

Image: Wolves have bolstered their attack with Willian Jose

January ins:

Willian Jose - Real Sociedad, loan

Morgan Gibbs-White - Swansea, end of loan

Terry Taylor - Grimsby, end of loan

Patrick Cutrone - Fiorentina, end of loan

January outs:

Niall Ennis - Plymouth, undisclosed

Wolves have already addressed the weakness that was threatening to undermine their entire season by bringing in the experienced Brazilian striker Willian Jose on loan from Real Sociedad. Fabio Silva's struggle to fill the void left by Raul Jimenez following the Mexican's skull fracture away to Arsenal in November was glaring but Nuno Espirito Santo now has good options in attack once more.

There is even talk that Jimenez will feature again before the season is out and the impending return of Jonny Otto on the left side of defence following cruciate ligament damage suffered in August will be just as welcome. That will give Wolves strength in the wing-back areas once more - a position that has been a problem for the team in Jonny's absence with even Romain Saiss filling in there.

With Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence also making their returns from shorter lay-offs in recent weeks, Nuno may soon have the sort of squad depth that he has seldom enjoyed during his Wolves reign. This has not been an easy time for the manager but despite the slump in form, the lead on the bottom three should be sufficient to ease any fears of a relegation battle.

As a result, Wolves may choose to wait until the summer before pressing ahead with any further additions to the squad. Instead, they can use the second half of the season to assess whether to take up the options to make Willian Jose and Rayan Ait-Nouri's deals permanent, while hoping an extended run in the FA Cup brings a sense of added purpose to what has been a slightly underwhelming campaign.

Adam Bate

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.