Ligue 1: Top four of PSG, Lille, Monaco and Lyon all earn midweek victories leaving title race unchanged

Timothy Weah and Jonathan David both scored as Lille won 3-0 at Bordeaux on Wednesday to stay top of the French league ahead of Lyon and PSG.

The standings remained unchanged as the top four sides all won, with Lille still two points ahead of Lyon and three clear of defending champion PSG in third spot.

After grabbing the winner last weekend, Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici netted the opener in the 53rd minute after forward Jonathan Bamba sprinted clear and pulled the ball back to him.

The 20-year-old Weah doubled the lead in the 65th minute following a fast counter after a Bordeaux corner. It was Weah's third league goal this season and first since December 23.

David then finished confidently in the 88th minute after Jonathan Ikone clipped a pinpoint pass behind Bordeaux's backline.

A goal from Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta midway through the first half earned Lyon a 1-0 win at relegation battlers Dijon, while PSG beat basement side Nimes 3-0 at home but rode their luck at times as the visitors wasted several chances.

Wingers Angel Di Maria and Pablo Sarabia netted in the first half while Kylian Mbappe added the third with his 15th goal of the season midway through the second.

Nimes looked comfortable against PSG until midfielder Lamine Fomba played a needless pass back from near the half-way line and found Di Maria, who sprinted clear to score in the 17th minute.

Image: Angel Di Maria profited from an awful backpass to give PSG the lead

The Argentine then set up Sarabia's close-range header 10 minutes before half-time, but Fomba could have made amends for his mistake near the end of the half only to head at goalkeeper Sergio Rico from point-blank range.

After Nimes created problems for PSG's wobbling defence after the break, Mbappe added the third with a fine curling shot shortly after the hour, before Nimes missed more late chances.

A brace from Mbappe's France team-mate Wissam Ben Yedder gave fourth-placed Monaco a 2-1 home win over Nice in the French Riviera derby, for a sixth straight victory and 22 points from a possible 24.

Marseille raced into a 2-0 lead at Lens without suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas, who was taken off-duty following a public spat with the club's owners on Tuesday.

Winger Florian Thauvin scored his 85th career goal for Marseille, while Arkadiusz Milik got his first since joining on loan from Italian side Napoli.

But Lens showed their own resilient streak with second-half goals to earn a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, 18th-place Lorient continued their fight against relegation by securing a 1-1 draw at fifth-placed Rennes.

Winger Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead early on but substitute Quentin Boisgard equalised late on for Lorient, who defeated PSG 3-2 last weekend and Dijon by the same score a few days earlier.

Elsewhere, Reims drew 0-0 with Angers, Metz were also held 1-1 by Montpellier and Strasbourg drew 2-2 with Brest.