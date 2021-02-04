Papa John's Trophy: 'Wembley Weekender' in March to decide two finals

The EFL has confirmed that a unique 'Wembley Weekender' will take place in March for the 2020 and 2021 Papa John's Trophy finals.

The two finals will be played in succession over the weekend of March 13-14.

Last year's postponed match between Portsmouth and Salford City will take place first on Saturday, March 13 followed by the 2021 final on Sunday, March 14.

Both matches will be staged at Wembley Stadium, kicking-off at 3pm, and will be live on Sky Sports.

"For players, management, staff and supporters, going to Wembley Stadium is always a special occasion and we're pleased to now have a date for the 2020 final," said Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.

"It obviously won't be the same without the fantastic Pompey supporters there to cheer us on, but we'll do everything we can to win the game for them."

The 2020 final between Portsmouth and Salford City was originally due to take place last March but was postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Papa John's Trophy competition is currently at the semi-final stage with Lincoln City, Oxford United, Sunderland and Tranmere Rovers remaining in the competition.

The draw for the semi-finals will be made on Sky Sports on Friday evening in-between the two live EFL games, with Gillingham facing Lincoln in Sky Bet League One ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Norwich.

The semi-finals will also be live on Sky Sports on Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17 with both games kicking off at 6pm.

Papa John's Trophy Finals

Saturday 13 March 2021 2020 Final - Portsmouth vs Salford City 3pm

Sunday 14 March 2021 2021 Final - TBC 3pm