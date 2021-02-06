Pernille Harder: Chelsea world record transfer fee doesn’t faze forward

Pernille Harder admits her move to Chelsea for a world record transfer fee has added pressure on her shoulders - but insists it doesn’t let it affect her.

The 27-year-old forward, who has signed a three-year deal with the WSL champions, had helped Wolfsburg win four consecutive German league and cup doubles since joining them in 2017 and was named UEFA Player of the Year in 2018.

And although the official transfer fee is undisclosed, the reported figure of in excess of £250,000 has been described as "a record transfer fee in women's football".

"There will always be expectations when there's a price like this on you but I've just been focusing on my game - in training and performing in matches," Harder told The Women's Football Show.

"I'm proud of what I have achieved up to now but I don't stay in the past, I'm someone who wants more.

"I stay hungry and want to develop even more as a player and want to win more - not just individual awards but titles and I am hungry to do that with Chelsea."

1:13 Chelsea forward Pernille Harder tells The Women's Football Show more work needs to be done to ensure there are equal opportunities for youngsters starting out in the game.

Harder also believes the battle for equality in football needs to focus on facilities and opportunities rather than salaries.

The Dane accepts equality in football does not mean women earning the same as men at the top level, but that the facilities at the top end should be equal, as should opportunities to join youth academies.

"The question of equal pay and equal salaries, it will take a while, even if it will ever be the same. Men's football is just on another level I think," she said.

"Girls have to fight to find places where they can get good training and get good coaches. It's not really there for them. I think that's the biggest issue, for girls to be able to get to a really good academy and access the best coaches at an early age.

"I can personally say it was my mum who coached me until I was maybe 14, and nothing against my mum (but) I think there would be better coaches!

"Already at that age you can actually learn a lot. Then further on there is still a big difference between how we have it and how men's teams have it. That's what we have to focus on."