Chelsea's Pernille Harder and England legend Gillian Coultard join the Women's Football Show

The Women's Football Show returns on Friday night with England legend Gillian Coultard, Chelsea forward Pernille Harder and Sheffield United's Courtney Sweetman-Kirk joining the show.

After her record-breaking signing from Wolfsburg, Harder reveals her lofty title ambitions at Chelsea and the reasons behind her big-money move.

Coultard, the first woman to reach 100 caps for England and a recent recipient of an MBE in the New Year Honours list, makes her debut on the show to reflect on her playing career and the development of the women's game since she retired in 2001.

Sheffield United striker Sweetman-Kirk discusses the race for promotion in the Women's Championship, with her side seven points behind the top two - Leicester and Durham.

1:58 Sweetman-Kirk tells The Women's Football Show she can understand why Emma Hayes would not consider AFC Wimbledon as a step up from her current job at Chelsea

As Arsenal and Manchester City prepare to meet in the WSL this weekend, the panel look at how the title race is shaping up between the big four at the top.

And, Sweetman-Kirk and former England international Sue Smith react to strong comments from Emma Hayes this week, after the Chelsea boss was linked with the managerial vacancy at AFC Wimbledon.