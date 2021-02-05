Manchester United winger Leah Galton signs new contract with Women's Super League club until 2024

Manchester United winger Leah Galton has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club until the summer of 2024.

The deal includes the option to extend by a further year.

Galton has scored 14 goals in 51 appearances for United since joining in 2018, including six goals so far during the 2020-21 WSL season.

The 26-year-old said: "It's a massive honour for me to sign a new long-term deal with the club.

"Since being here, I feel like I've developed in so many ways on and off the pitch and I'm especially grateful to Casey (Stoney, the United head coach) for her belief in me from the very start."

Stoney added: "Leah's talent is undeniable; I have always said that I see her as one of the best wingers in this country, and her performances throughout this season just prove that.

"She will be a key player over the next few seasons."

The news comes two days on from United announcing that Scotland winger Kirsty Hanson had signed a new deal with the club, also to 2024 with the option to extend by another year.