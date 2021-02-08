Shola Shoretire: Manchester United forward signs first professional contract

Shola Shoretire has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United, the club have announced.
The 17-year-old forward, who has been with United since the age of nine, is another product to have emerged from the club's Academy system.
The news caps a productive week for Shoretire, who scored a hat-trick in United U23s' 6-4 win over Blackburn Rovers on Friday.
In case you missed it: a 10-goal thriller from our U23s on Friday night! 🍿#MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/k8VBjc1hSU— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 7, 2021
The teenager lined up alongside new United signing Amad Diallo in the victory at Leigh Sports Village.
- Paul Pogba out for 'a few weeks' with thigh injury
- Where do Man Utd's priorities lie in summer market?
- Gary Neville: Man Utd won't challenge for title until next year
Shoretire, who is also an England U16 international, has been an integral member of Neil Wood's side this season.
Trending
- Have Liverpool's bad decisions contributed to slump?
- Neville: Utd won't challenge for title until next year
- Dean asks not to ref in PL this weekend after death threats
- Ole: Henderson not the most patient guy
- Hamilton signs new Mercedes deal for 2021
- Nev: Liverpool look drained | City will be champions
- Merson says: Ole has big decision to make on De Gea
- Ref Watch: Swift Soucek resolution the only positive
- Shoretire signs first professional Man Utd contract
- Soucek red card rescinded as West Ham win appeal
He has featured on 13 occasions in their Premier League 2 campaign, scoring five goals with three assists to his name.
The length of the contract was undisclosed by the club.
Amad Diallo scores again for United's U23s
January signing Amad Diallo's promising start to life at Manchester United continued with a goal and hat-trick of assists in the U23s' thrilling 6-4 comeback win against Blackburn.
Excitement has been building around Old Trafford since striking an agreement with Atalanta for the highly-rated 18-year-old winger in October.
Diallo completed his move for an initial €21m (£18.7m) last month, with the deal potentially reach €41m (£36.5m).
He scored twice in last weekend's 6-3 win at Liverpool and put on another impressive display on Friday night, helping the side to a 6-4 victory against Premier League 2 leaders Blackburn.