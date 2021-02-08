Shola Shoretire: Manchester United forward signs first professional contract

Shola Shoretire has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United, the club have announced.

The 17-year-old forward, who has been with United since the age of nine, is another product to have emerged from the club's Academy system.

The news caps a productive week for Shoretire, who scored a hat-trick in United U23s' 6-4 win over Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

In case you missed it: a 10-goal thriller from our U23s on Friday night! 🍿#MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/k8VBjc1hSU — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 7, 2021

The teenager lined up alongside new United signing Amad Diallo in the victory at Leigh Sports Village.

Shoretire, who is also an England U16 international, has been an integral member of Neil Wood's side this season.

He has featured on 13 occasions in their Premier League 2 campaign, scoring five goals with three assists to his name.

The length of the contract was undisclosed by the club.

Image: Shoretire has also featured in the Papa John's Trophy for United this season

January signing Amad Diallo's promising start to life at Manchester United continued with a goal and hat-trick of assists in the U23s' thrilling 6-4 comeback win against Blackburn.

Excitement has been building around Old Trafford since striking an agreement with Atalanta for the highly-rated 18-year-old winger in October.

Diallo completed his move for an initial €21m (£18.7m) last month, with the deal potentially reach €41m (£36.5m).

He scored twice in last weekend's 6-3 win at Liverpool and put on another impressive display on Friday night, helping the side to a 6-4 victory against Premier League 2 leaders Blackburn.