Amad Diallo: Man Utd's January signing scores again for U23s in Blackburn thriller

January signing Amad Diallo's promising start to life at Manchester United continued with a goal and hat-trick of assists in the U23s' thrilling 6-4 comeback win against Blackburn.

Excitement has been building around Old Trafford since striking an agreement with Atalanta for the highly-rated 18-year-old winger in October.

Diallo completed his move for an initial €21m (£18.7m) last month, with the deal potentially reach €41m (£36.5m).

The winger has yet to make his first-team debut but has complemented impressive displays in training with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's senior side by fine performances for Neil Wood's U23 side.

Diallo grabbed a brace in last weekend's 6-3 win at Liverpool and put on another impressive display on Friday night, helping the side to a 6-4 victory against Premier League 2 leaders Blackburn.

Rovers twice took the lead at Leigh Sports Village, where the 18-year-old sent in a cross for Shola Shoretire to make it 2-2 heading into half-time.

The 18-year-old looked bright on the right wing, consistently making the right decision and providing unselfish service, and played a key role in turning things for United after going 4-2 down in the second half.

Diallo sent over a beautiful cross for Shoretire to reduce the deficit and, after Joe Hugill levelled, linked up again with the 17-year-old as he scored a hat-trick from a trio of assists from the Ivorian.

Not to be kept off the scoresheet, he smashed home the final goal of the evening to wrap up a 6-4 victory.

