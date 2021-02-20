Atletico Madrid defeat opens door for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich shocked - European round-up

Atletico Madrid's recent wobble in form continued as they fell to a first defeat in 12 league games after losing 2-0 at home to Levante.

The La Liga leaders have taken only five points from four games in February and Real Madrid will close the gap at the top to just three points if they beat Real Valladolid later on Saturday.

Jose Luis Morales gave the visitors the lead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from just inside the area to deceive 'keeper Jan Oblak.

Jorge de Frutos knocked into an empty net to score the second in added time after Oblak had ventured forward for a corner.

Atletico came out fighting in the second half as they sought to avoid a first league defeat since December but Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas made a total of 10 saves including an outstanding late stop to deny substitute Thomas Lemar.

Luis Suarez hit the post with a vicious free-kick, Angel Correa saw a goal ruled out for a foul by Suarez and Joao Felix missed two gilt-edged chances for an Atletico side that had 28 shots on goal.

Real Madrid can move within three points of Diego Simeone's side - though will have played a game more - while Barcelona will move six points behind Atletico if they beat Cadiz on Sunday.

In La Liga's early game, Elche gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with a 1-0 win over Eibar. Dani Calvo's 33rd-minute goal settled a game that saw the winners move level on points down at the bottom with their opponents.

Bundesliga: Bayern beaten

Image: Robert Lewandowski reacts after defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt

Amin Younes scored a superb goal and helped create another as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday to stay on course for a Champions League spot.

Former Germany international Younes, on loan from Napoli, helped set up Daichi Kamada for the first goal after 12 minutes as Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.

With Germany coach Joachim Low watching in the stands ahead of international matches in March, Younes, who won the last of five Germany caps in 2017, thundered in a shot from the edge of the box in the 31st minute after taking on the entire Bayern defence.

Bayern, who were missing several players, including Thomas Muller and Benjamin Pavard, remain on 49 points, with second-placed RB Leipzig - who have 44 - in action at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Frankfurt are level on 42 points with VfL Wolfsburg, who are third and won 3-0 at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Elsewhere, Borussia Monchengladbach's European aspirations suffered a big blow with a 2-1 loss at Mainz 05 after Kevin Stoeger's 86th-minute winner saw them drop to eighth place on 33.