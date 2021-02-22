Cristiano Ronaldo reignites Juventus title bid with double against Crotone - European round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus returned to winning ways with a 3-0 home victory over bottom club Crotone to keep Andrea Pirlo's team in the Serie A title race.

Juventus were under scrutiny after defeat to Napoli had been followed by a Champions League loss against Porto, but the defending champions coasted to a comfortable success to move up to third in the table.

Pirlo's side are eight points behind leaders Inter Milan but they do have a game in hand.

The hosts dominated the majority of the first half but had to wait until the 38th minute to make the breakthrough, with Ronaldo heading home an Alex Sandro cross.

The five-time Ballon d'or winner doubled the lead before half-time, this time powering home a header after Aaron Ramsey had put the ball into the box.

Image: Ronaldo now leads the Serie A scoring charts after taking his league goals tally to 18 for the season

Weston McKennie added a third goal from close range after 66 minutes after Crotone failed to clear a corner.

La Liga: Sevilla climb to third

Sevilla are up to third in La Liga after a 2-0 win at Osasuna.

Goals in each half from Santos Silva and Luuk de Jong sealed a sixth straight league victory and moved Sevilla to within seven points of top-of-the-table Atletico Madrid.