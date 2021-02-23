Coronavirus: Premier League yet to decide if fans will return this season

The Premier League has yet to make a decision over whether supporters will return for the final game of the season after the government outlined its plans for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Fans are set to return to sporting events, in limited numbers, from May 17, subject to further reviews.

A final decision by the government can be made as late as May 10, when they will give notice on the next stage of their roadmap.

The final games of the Premier League season take place on May 23 and Sky Sports News has been told the Premier League will further consult with clubs over whether fans should return this season.

Clubs are expected to discuss the issue of sporting integrity, and a perceived competitive advantage for the home side.

All 20 clubs traditionally play at the same time on the final day of the season, with sporting integrity a key element of the day, given final placings and prize money at stake.

The Premier League is not expected to reschedule its penultimate round of fixtures on May 15, as it needs to hold the dates later that week for rearranged games caused by earlier coronavirus outbreaks and the FA Cup Final.

A date has yet to be set for a decision and, although it welcomes the government's road map, the Premier League is understood to remain cautious about raising hopes of supporters at this stage.

It is hoped fans may return to full capacity stadiums from next season.

"We're hugely optimistic for the start of next season," Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, told Sky Sports News last month. "The vaccination programme will have returned this country to some semblance of normality."