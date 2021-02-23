Women in football: New programme aims to improve female representation at board level

A new programme has been launched with a view to improving female representation at board level in football.

World players' union FIFPRO has teamed up with the Women In Football network to create 'Ready to Board'.

Twelve women will be identified by national players' unions, with priority given to existing union members and staff.

The chosen individuals would complete a leadership course which would equip them to sit on FIFPRO's global board. From November, the global board will feature three women from Europe and one each from Africa, Asia and the Americas.

FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said: "We are excited to enter this partnership with 'Women in Football' to help make professional football more inclusive at executive level.

"Most boardrooms are almost exclusively male, and any change to the status quo is slow.

"As an industry, we have to accelerate change much faster, and we are proud that FIFPRO and player unions will be contributing to this process. This is the first in a series of steps FIFPRO is making to ensure that we continue to make progress and provide the best possible representation of football players."

Women In Football chair Ebru Koksal said: "We are delighted FIFPRO are committed to increase female representation at board level.

"This programme will provide a new pathway for women towards senior positions in FIFPRO and national player associations."

The deadline for applications to the programme is March 15.