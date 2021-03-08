Jadon Sancho set to miss upcoming England games after picking up injury with Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is set to miss England's three World Cup Qualifiers later this month after picking up an injury for Borussia Dortmund.

The winger picked up a knock in the German Cup win over Borussia Monchengladbach last week and then missed the weekend's 4-2 defeat to Bayern Munich.

Sky Germany has learned Sancho is likely to be out until April, meaning he will miss the games against San Marino, Albania and Poland at the end of March.

Reporter Jesco von Eichmann said: "The injury of Jadon Sancho is quite serious and even more serious than they thought in Dortmund.

"He will be out for a couple of weeks, probably until the first days of April, so he will miss the Champions League game against Sevilla tomorrow and he will probably miss the internationals for England this month.

"If everything goes well he will be back in April."

Sancho has been integral to Gareth Southgate's side since his debut in October 2018 and scored in his last outing against Iceland in November.

The ex-Manchester City youth player and target for Manchester United is expected to be one of the first names in the squad for this summer's European Championships.