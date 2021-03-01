Euro 2020: Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms UK offer to host extra games

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK has offered to host extra Euro 2020 games this summer - and says talks between ministers and UEFA continue as organisers try to find a solution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is due to be hosted across 12 different countries, with both semi-finals and the final at Wembley - but with Covid restrictions still affecting everyone, UEFA is considering other options to limit travel.

Speaking to The Sun, Boris Johnson says Britain is ready to take on extra games - and cites the rollout of the vaccines as a big reason behind his confidence.

The paper also goes on to claim the UK Government has backed a joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup with the Prime Minister saying it is the "right time" to "bring football home".

A feasibility study is under way and will continue before the formal bidding process begins next year.

The English FA said on Twitter that it welcomed "the Government's pledge of £2.8m towards a potential bid" for the 2030 World Cup.

We've joined the @ScottishFA, @FAWales, @OfficialIrishFA and @FAIreland in welcoming the government's pledge of £2.8million towards a potential bid for the 2030 @FIFAWorldCup: — The FA (@FA) March 1, 2021

A joint-statement released by the FA and the football associations of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland on Monday evening read: "The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022.

"Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

"If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community."

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar next year, while the 2026 tournament is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Sky Sports News has contacted Downing Street and UEFA.

Image: Euro 2020 was planned to be the first international tournament staged across the continent rather than by a single nation or joint hosts

Who has made it to Euro 2020 and how will the tournament work?

Coronavirus has put Euro 2020 back a year to 2021, but 24 sides will still play across 12 host cities in a festival of football.

The top two teams from each of the 10 groups qualified for Euro 2020 and the four remaining positions were settled in the play-offs, with Scotland beating Serbia in a penalty shootout to join England and Wales at the tournament.

Here is the confirmed schedule so far.

Image: Wembley will host seven Euro 2020 matches in 2021, including both semi-finals and the final

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.