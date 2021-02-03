England to host Austria and Romania in June friendlies as they prepare for Euro 2020 this summer

England will host friendlies against Austria and Romania in June as preparation for this summer's European Championships.

Venues are yet to be confirmed for the fixtures, which were scheduled to be played last summer before the tournament was postponed for a year due to coronavirus.

The game against Austria will take place on June 2, while Romania's visit is set for June 6.

The Football Association says it is in talks with the Government over the safe return of fans to stadiums and that any ticketing arrangements for the friendlies will be made in due course.

Austria last travelled to England in October 2005, with a Frank Lampard penalty proving to be the difference. Romania's last visit to England was a 1-1 Wembley draw in October 1994.

England will play group fixtures against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic at Euro 2020, all of which will be held at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate side's next fixtures will be qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, with home games against San Marino on March 25 and Poland on March 31 either side of a trip to Albania on March 28.

When and where is Euro 2020?

The 16th UEFA European Championship runs from June 11 to July 11, 2021, and to celebrate the tournament's 60th birthday, 12 cities across the continent have been selected as hosts. The 12 cities and stadiums are:

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semi-finals and the final.

As a result of the pan-European staging, no nation has been granted an automatic spot, with all 55 teams taking part in the qualification process.

The Euro 2020 group draw