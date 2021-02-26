Wales manager Ryan Giggs was arrested on suspicion of assault in November; he denies the allegation and has had his bail extended until May 1; Wales face Belgium and the Czech Republic in World Cup qualifiers next month

Ryan Giggs: Wales manager has bail extended until May 1 following arrest for assault

Wales face uncertainty ahead of their World Cup qualifying campaign after manager Ryan Giggs' bail was extended until May following an allegation of assault.

The former Manchester United winger, 47, was arrested and bailed in November after a reported row with his "on-off girlfriend" Kate Greville.

In a statement on Friday, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "A 46-year-old man (now aged 47) arrested on suspicion of section 39 common assault and section 47 assault in November 2020 has had his bail extended until Saturday May 1.

"This relates to an incident reported to police at 10.05pm on Sunday November 1 2020, on Chatsworth Road, Worsley.

"A file remains with the CPS and a decision is expected in due course."

A statement released on behalf of Giggs at the time of his arrest said: "Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him.

"He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."

Giggs agreed to miss games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and Finland following his arrest in November, with his assistant Robert Page put in caretaker charge of the team.

The decision to extend his bail until May now raises questions over who will take charge of the side next month, as they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Wales are scheduled to face Belgium away from home in their opening qualifier on March 24.

They will then play a friendly against Mexico in Cardiff on March 27 before hosting the Czech Republic in another World Cup qualifier on March 30.

The situation also threatens to disrupt their preparations for Euro 2020, with Wales' opening game against Switzerland scheduled for June 12 - less than six weeks after Giggs' bail is due to end.