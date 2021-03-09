Last week, Instagram decided not take action on a user who sent Shane Duffy sectarian abuse and made light of his father's death; in February the social media giant announced it would impose harsher penalties for online abuse, including the removal of accounts

Shane Duffy: Celtic defender victim of further online abuse after Instagram fail to punish previous offender

Shane Duffy has been the victim of multiple incidents of online abuse

Celtic defender Shane Duffy has highlighted another case of abuse he has received on Instagram.

The individual, who was not using an image of themselves on their profile, wished for the death of the Republic of Ireland international and mocked his father's passing.

Duffy put a screenshot of the direct message on his Instagram Stories, with the caption: "Thanks Instagram."

Last week, Instagram decided not take action on a user who sent Duffy sectarian abuse and made light of his father's death.

Sky Sports News has contacted Instagram for comment.

A Celtic spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "This is yet another shameful and cowardly attack on Shane. Those responsible must be identified and the strongest action taken."

Last month, Instagram announced it would impose stricter penalties for online abuse, including the removal of accounts.

Stoke winger James McClean - international team-mate to Duffy - has also been a victim of sectarian abuse on social media recently, last month sharing threats made to him and his young family.

McClean's wife also revealed her husband's life was threatened by someone who said they would take a gun to one of his matches.

