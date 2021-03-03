Shane Duffy is one of a number of footballers to have received abusive messages; no action taken as the user apologised; Instagram say they are prepared to impose tougher penalties if users breach community standards

Shane Duffy: Instagram confirm no action to be taken over sectarian abuse Celtic defender received

No action will be taken by Instagram against a user who sent sectarian messages to Celtic defender Shane Duffy and mocked his father's death, the social media company have told Sky Sports News.

Duffy shared a series of messages online in February, commenting: "There's abuse which is fine but surely there's a limit."

Instagram have since concluded this was an isolated incident because the user deleted the messages and subsequently apologised.

1:03 PFA chief executive candidate Jonathan Walters says social media companies need to do more to deal with the problem of online abuse

The social media platform have also renewed their pledge to stamp out online abuse, promising to impose stricter penalties for online abuse, including the removal of accounts.

Duffy was the latest in a long line of professional footballers to receive online abuse, with Republic of Ireland international team-mate James McClean also recently sharing threats sent to him on social media.

Meanwhile, Instagram have restricted messages of the account holder who posted a comment to Aberdeen forward Florian Kamberi saying: "A can't wait for the day u die".

In that instance, if that user breaches Instagram's community standards again their account will be removed.

0:30 Kick It Out’s chief executive Tony Burnett says social media users being forced to declare personal information could deter potential abusers

