Shane Duffy: Celtic defender shares sectarian online abuse received on Instagram

Celtic's Shane Duffy shared a number of messages sent to him by one Instagram user, replying: "Surely there's a limit"; Instagram is investigating the abuse; Duffy's Republic of Ireland team-mate James McClean highlighted some of the threats sent to him on social media last week

Shane Duffy shared the abusive messages he had received, commenting: 'Surely there's a limit'

Celtic defender Shane Duffy has revealed he was subjected to sectarian abuse by an Instagram user.

Duffy shared a series of messages online on Monday, commenting: "There's abuse which is fine but surely there's a limit." Instagram has told Sky Sports News it is investigating the abuse.

The 29-year-old is the latest in a long line of professional footballers to receive online abuse, with international team-mate James McClean sharing threats sent to him on social media last week.

McClean's wife also revealed her husband's life was threatened by someone who said they would take a gun to one of his matches.

Reacting to the abuse of McClean, Neil Lennon - Duffy's Celtic manager - said: "I saw on Sky today the pressure that football is putting on these social media platforms.

Image: Last week, Duffy's international team-mate James McClean shared details on threats made towards him online

"It should have been done a long time ago. These platforms don't show any accountability or look after the people on the end of this constant abuse, whether racial, sectarian, personal.

"It's a poison in modern-day society and it's disgusting. I'm fed up talking about it because nothing gets done. It is about time these people are named, shamed, and dealt with by the police and/or courts."

Earlier this month, Instagram announced it would impose stricter penalties for online abuse, including the removal of accounts.

5:22 Marcus Rashford says it should be easy to end online abuse and make social media 'a place for good'

Facebook, which owns Instagram, says abuse via 'direct messages' has been more difficult to police than public posts.

Instagram said: "Our rules against hate speech don't tolerate attacks on people based on their protected characteristics, including race or religion.

"We strengthened these rules last year, banning more implicit forms of hate speech, like content depicting Blackface and common antisemitic tropes.

"We take action whenever we become aware of hate speech, and we're continuously improving our detection tools so we can find it faster.

"Between July and September of last year, we took action on 6.5m pieces of hate speech on Instagram, including in DMs, 95 per cent of which we found before anyone reported it."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.