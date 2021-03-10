Champions League, Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws - when, who, key dates

The Champions League and Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will be made on March 19. Here's what you need to know and who could face whom.

Champions League

When are the draws and what's the format?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, followed by the draw for the semi-finals, will take place from 11am UK time on Friday March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.

There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final and semi-final stage, meaning any team could face any other in the pot.

There will also be a draw to determine the 'home' team in the final.

Who's reached the quarter-finals?

Image: Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund see off Sevilla in the last 16

Borussia Dortmund

Porto

Who could join them?

Image: Liverpool are in pole position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals

RB Leipzig or Liverpool (agg: 0-2, second leg March 10)

(agg: 0-2, second leg March 10) Barcelona or PSG (agg: 1-4; second leg March 10)

Monchengladbach or Man City (agg: 0-2; second leg March 16)

(agg: 0-2; second leg March 16) Real Madrid or Atalanta (agg: 1-0; second leg March 16)

Lazio or Bayern Munich (agg 1-4; second leg March 17)

Atletico or Chelsea (agg: 0-1; second leg March 17)

Key dates

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)

Europa League

When are the draws and what's the format?

Image: Manchester United must overcome AC Milan to be in the hat for the Europa League quarter-finals

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, followed by the draw for the semi-finals, will take place from 12pm UK time on Friday March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.

There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final and semi-final stage, meaning any team could face any other in the pot.

There will also be a draw to determine the 'home' team in the final.

Who could reach the quarter-finals?

Image: Rangers beat Royal Antwerp to reach the last 16

Last 16 first legs to be played on March 11; second legs on March 18.

Ajax or Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev or Villarreal

Manchester United or AC Milan

or AC Milan Slavia Prague or Rangers

Granada or Molde

Olympiakos or Arsenal

Roma or Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham or Dinamo Zagreb

Key dates

Quarter-finals first legs: April 8

Quarter-finals second legs: April 15

Semi-finals first legs: April 29

Semi-finals second legs: April 15

Final: May 26 (Gdansk Arena, Poland)