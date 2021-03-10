Champions League, Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws - when, who, key dates

The Champions League and Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will be made on March 19. Here's what you need to know and who could face whom.
Champions League
When are the draws and what's the format?
The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, followed by the draw for the semi-finals, will take place from 11am UK time on Friday March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.
There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final and semi-final stage, meaning any team could face any other in the pot.
There will also be a draw to determine the 'home' team in the final.
Who's reached the quarter-finals?
- Borussia Dortmund
- Porto
Who could join them?
- RB Leipzig or Liverpool (agg: 0-2, second leg March 10)
- Barcelona or PSG (agg: 1-4; second leg March 10)
- Monchengladbach or Man City (agg: 0-2; second leg March 16)
- Real Madrid or Atalanta (agg: 1-0; second leg March 16)
- Lazio or Bayern Munich (agg 1-4; second leg March 17)
- Atletico or Chelsea (agg: 0-1; second leg March 17)
Key dates
Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7
Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14
Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28
Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5
Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)
Europa League
When are the draws and what's the format?
The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, followed by the draw for the semi-finals, will take place from 12pm UK time on Friday March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.
There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final and semi-final stage, meaning any team could face any other in the pot.
There will also be a draw to determine the 'home' team in the final.
Who could reach the quarter-finals?
Last 16 first legs to be played on March 11; second legs on March 18.
- Ajax or Young Boys
- Dynamo Kiev or Villarreal
- Manchester United or AC Milan
- Slavia Prague or Rangers
- Granada or Molde
- Olympiakos or Arsenal
- Roma or Shakhtar Donetsk
- Tottenham or Dinamo Zagreb
Key dates
Quarter-finals first legs: April 8
Quarter-finals second legs: April 15
Semi-finals first legs: April 29
Semi-finals second legs: April 15
Final: May 26 (Gdansk Arena, Poland)