Champions League, Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws - when, who, key dates

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea aiming to reach Champions League quarter-finals; Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, Rangers bidding to reach Europa League last eight; quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on Friday March 19 - follow with Sky Sports live blog

Wednesday 10 March 2021 11:17, UK

Image: Bayern Munich are the Champions League holders

The Champions League and Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will be made on March 19. Here's what you need to know and who could face whom.

Champions League

When are the draws and what's the format?

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, followed by the draw for the semi-finals, will take place from 11am UK time on Friday March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.

There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final and semi-final stage, meaning any team could face any other in the pot.

There will also be a draw to determine the 'home' team in the final.

Who's reached the quarter-finals?

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Sevilla
Image: Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund see off Sevilla in the last 16
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Porto

Who could join them?

Liverpool played RB Leipzig in Budapest last week in the Champions League
Image: Liverpool are in pole position to reach the Champions League quarter-finals
  • RB Leipzig or Liverpool (agg: 0-2, second leg March 10)
  • Barcelona or PSG (agg: 1-4; second leg March 10)
  • Monchengladbach or Man City (agg: 0-2; second leg March 16)
  • Real Madrid or Atalanta (agg: 1-0; second leg March 16)
  • Lazio or Bayern Munich (agg 1-4; second leg March 17)
  • Atletico or Chelsea (agg: 0-1; second leg March 17)

Key dates

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)

Europa League

When are the draws and what's the format?

Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad for Manchester United
Image: Manchester United must overcome AC Milan to be in the hat for the Europa League quarter-finals

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, followed by the draw for the semi-finals, will take place from 12pm UK time on Friday March 19. You will be able to follow both draws with Sky Sports.

There is no seeding or country protection at the quarter-final and semi-final stage, meaning any team could face any other in the pot.

There will also be a draw to determine the 'home' team in the final.

Who could reach the quarter-finals?

Alfredo Morelos celebrates with Ianis Hagi after scoring to make it 1-0 Rangers during a UEFA Europa League match between Rangers and Royal Antwerp at Ibrox Stadium, on February 25, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Image: Rangers beat Royal Antwerp to reach the last 16

Last 16 first legs to be played on March 11; second legs on March 18.

  • Ajax or Young Boys
  • Dynamo Kiev or Villarreal
  • Manchester United or AC Milan
  • Slavia Prague or Rangers
  • Granada or Molde
  • Olympiakos or Arsenal
  • Roma or Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Tottenham or Dinamo Zagreb

Key dates

Quarter-finals first legs: April 8

Quarter-finals second legs: April 15

Semi-finals first legs: April 29

Semi-finals second legs: April 15

Final: May 26 (Gdansk Arena, Poland)

