Robin Olsen: Everton goalkeeper victim of armed robbery while at home with family

A masked gang armed with machetes stole jewellery from Robin Olsen's house near Altrincham in Greater Manchester; the Everton goalkeeper was at home with his wife and two young children at the time of the attack but were not physically harmed

By PA Media

Wednesday 10 March 2021 10:59, UK

PA
Image: Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen was at home with his family at the time of the robbery

Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and his family were the victims of an armed robbery at their home at the weekend.

A masked gang armed with machetes stole jewellery from the house near Altrincham in Greater Manchester.

Sweden goalkeeper Olsen, on loan from Roma this season, was at home with his wife and two young children at the time of the attack.

Everton have offered Olsen, 31, and his family support in the wake of the attack, which left them shaken though not physically hurt.

Olsen has recently been sidelined by injury and has not figured in a matchday squad since the 2-0 win over Liverpool on February 20.

Also See:

Trending

Last month, the home of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was targeted when two men stole a safe from the property in Crosby, Merseyside.

Around Sky

Sky Ocean Rescue

Get Sky Sports