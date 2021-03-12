Eric Bailly: Manchester United defender says he wants to do more at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly says he wants to do more for the club with talks on a new contract underway.

The defender, who made his 100th appearance in Thursday's Europa League draw with Milan, is out of contract next year.

But United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that the club has started talking to the 26-year-old and his representatives.

Bailly has endured an injury-hit time since joining United in 2016, managing more than 20 appearances in just one of his four previous seasons at the club.

But he has already appeared 15 times in all competitions this campaign and is hoping to putting his injury frustrations behind him.

"I want to do more for this club you know because in my bad times the club has helped me about everything and I'm proud about this," Bailly told Sky Sports News ahead of Sunday's home game against West Ham live on Sky Sports.

"Now I'm going to keep training, keep focused, and get more games.

"I'm good, I forget every bad moment this year. I'm good, that is very important.

"Now keep going, keep training and focused, and I hope this doesn't happen again.

"I am in a good moment now and I'm enjoying the moment."

Solskjaer: Lingard loan was a 'no-brainer'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard's loan move to West Ham was a "no-brainer" for both the player and Manchester United.

Lingard has scored four goals in six appearances since joining the Hammers in January and David Moyes said last month that they would look at making the deal permanent.

The England international had not started a Premier League game for Manchester United for over a year but Solskjaer says he is "finally back to himself".

"It has really worked out for Jesse, for David and for us as a club as well," said Solskjaer, who will not have to face Lingard on Sunday as he cannot play against his parent club.

"We know Jesse's position is a 10 and we've got Bruno (Fernandes) there.

"For me, it was a no-brainer to get Jesse a chance to prove himself and play some football again. He has been really bright for them. He's finally back to himself."

