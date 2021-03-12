Man Utd vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Team news

David de Gea may return to action when Manchester United take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the goalkeeper is "touch and go" due to coronavirus travel regulations after returning to England following the birth of his child.

Anthony Martial needs a hip issue assessing and Marcus Rashford could return from an ankle complaint, but Edinson Cavani is expected to miss out again. Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain out.

Manchester United

West Ham United Sunday 14th March 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

West Ham will be without Jesse Lingard due to the terms of his loan deal from Old Trafford.

Jarrod Bowen or Ben Johnson will come back into the side to replace the winger. Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph are still out injured.

How to follow

2:12 A look ahead to matchweek 25 in the Premier League, including the north London derby and West Ham's visit to Old Trafford

Man Utd vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

0:31 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard's loan from Manchester United to West Ham has worked out well for all parties

The home win looks a big price here. I was surprised to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team trading around 4/5 with Sky Bet.

West Ham have only lost four of their last 20 Premier League games but those did come against the elite with defeats to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. There seems to be an air of fear when they come up against one of the big boys with their deep defensive line likely to be opened up by a quality piece of play from a top player. United have an array of those.

The unavailability of Jesse Lingard will also be a big miss. He has knitted West Ham's clever counter attacks together in recent weeks - the only game he has missed was the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford where West Ham had just three shots at goal and posted an expected goal figure of 0.11.

It's very difficult to see West Ham scoring against a United defence that is on the improve, managing to keep out Chelsea and Manchester City over the last two weeks.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Manchester United to win to nil (9/4 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Manchester City in the Premier League

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win over Leeds in the Premier League

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast we turn our attention to Arsenal vs Tottenham, as the north London rivals prepare to face off at the Emirates. Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports football journalists Ben Grounds and Ron Walker to assess the big match. The panel reflect on positive Europa League wins for both sides, consider the potential team selection issues, and which team needs the win more.

We also hear the latest from Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers on Everton's push for the Champions League spots, ahead of their tricky test against Burnley, while Ron returns to assess Amad Diallo's fine first goal for Manchester United and the challenge they face on Sunday against an in-form West Ham, who also have ambitions for the top four.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

Opta stats