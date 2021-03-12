Man Utd vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 7.15pm).
Team news
David de Gea may return to action when Manchester United take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the goalkeeper is "touch and go" due to coronavirus travel regulations after returning to England following the birth of his child.
Anthony Martial needs a hip issue assessing and Marcus Rashford could return from an ankle complaint, but Edinson Cavani is expected to miss out again. Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Phil Jones remain out.
West Ham will be without Jesse Lingard due to the terms of his loan deal from Old Trafford.
Jarrod Bowen or Ben Johnson will come back into the side to replace the winger. Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Darren Randolph are still out injured.
How to follow
Man Utd vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm; kick-off 7.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones Knows prediction
The home win looks a big price here. I was surprised to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team trading around 4/5 with Sky Bet.
West Ham have only lost four of their last 20 Premier League games but those did come against the elite with defeats to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. There seems to be an air of fear when they come up against one of the big boys with their deep defensive line likely to be opened up by a quality piece of play from a top player. United have an array of those.
The unavailability of Jesse Lingard will also be a big miss. He has knitted West Ham's clever counter attacks together in recent weeks - the only game he has missed was the 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford where West Ham had just three shots at goal and posted an expected goal figure of 0.11.
It's very difficult to see West Ham scoring against a United defence that is on the improve, managing to keep out Chelsea and Manchester City over the last two weeks.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0
BETTING ANGLE: Manchester United to win to nil (9/4 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Manchester United are looking to complete their first league double over West Ham since 2013-14, when they were managed by current Hammers boss David Moyes.
- West Ham are winless in their last 12 Premier League away games against Manchester United (D3 L9), since a 1-0 victory on the final day of the 2006-07 campaign.
- West Ham have led Manchester United at half-time in each of their last three Premier League games, though have gone on to win just one of those (D1 L1). They are one of four sides to lead the Red Devils at the interval in three consecutive Premier League matches (Arsenal in 1999 to 2000, Chelsea in 2003 to 2004 and Liverpool in 2000 to 2001), with no team doing so for four games in a row.
- Manchester United have netted 15 goals in their last three home Premier League games (W2 D1), scoring at least three times in each game. They last scored 3+ goals in four home games in a row between May and September 2011 under Sir Alex Ferguson.
- West Ham are looking to become the fourth London team to win at Old Trafford in the league this season, after Crystal Palace, Spurs and Arsenal. The only previous league campaign in which four London sides have won away to Man Utd was in 1986-87 (Charlton, Chelsea, West Ham and Wimbledon).
- Manchester United are looking to keep four consecutive league clean sheets under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the first time, last doing so in January 2018 under José Mourinho.
- Former Man Utd boss José Mourinho won 6-1 at Old Trafford with Tottenham earlier this season - victory for David Moyes' West Ham here would be just the third occasion of two former managers winning a Premier League away game against a former side in a season, with Glenn Roeder and Harry Redknapp winning at West Ham in 2006-07, and Kenny Dalglish and Roy Hodgson winning at Blackburn in 2011-12.
- West Ham manager David Moyes has never won a Premier League away game against Manchester United, drawing four and losing nine of his 13 visits to Old Trafford with Everton, Sunderland and West Ham.
- Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes has scored in each of the first 11 calendar months he's made an appearance in the Premier League (February 2020 - March 2021), becoming the first player to achieve that feat since Charlie Austin between August 2014 and January 2016.
- West Ham defender Craig Dawson has scored three Premier League goals in 12 games this season, only netting more in 2015-16 and 2016-17 for West Brom (4). Dawson has ended on the winning side in 67% of his Premier League appearances for the club (8/12), the best ratio of any player to play 10 times for the Hammers.