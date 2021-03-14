Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Manchester United 1

  • C Dawson (53rd minute own goal)

West Ham United 0

    Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: Craig Dawson own goal sends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side second in Premier League

    Report and highlights as Craig Dawson's own goal helps Man Utd edge past West Ham at Old Trafford; the win sends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into second place in the Premier League; West Ham stay in fifth

    By Richard Morgan

    Football journalist - @Richiereds1976

    Sunday 14 March 2021 21:18, UK

    preview image 2:14
    FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over West Ham in the Premier League.

    Manchester United moved back up to second in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford, secured thanks to Craig Dawson's second-half own goal.

    In a tight and cagey contest, the home side were forced to wait until eight minutes into the second half to make a deserved breakthrough as Dawson headed Bruno Fernandes' corner into his own net.

    As a result, Manchester United leapfrogged Leicester City, who had moved up to second place with a 5-0 home win over Sheffield United earlier in the day, although they are still a mammoth 14 points behind rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

    As for David Moyes, who was back at Old Trafford after his brief time in charge of Manchester United, his team stay fifth, three points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League berth, but with a game in hand on the Blues.

