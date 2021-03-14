Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: Craig Dawson own goal sends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side second in Premier League

Manchester United moved back up to second in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford, secured thanks to Craig Dawson's second-half own goal.

In a tight and cagey contest, the home side were forced to wait until eight minutes into the second half to make a deserved breakthrough as Dawson headed Bruno Fernandes' corner into his own net.

As a result, Manchester United leapfrogged Leicester City, who had moved up to second place with a 5-0 home win over Sheffield United earlier in the day, although they are still a mammoth 14 points behind rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

As for David Moyes, who was back at Old Trafford after his brief time in charge of Manchester United, his team stay fifth, three points behind Chelsea in the final Champions League berth, but with a game in hand on the Blues.

More to follow shortly…